How Long To Beat Watch Dogs: Legion: Total Time Required To Complete Main Campaign

Watch Dogs: Legion is one of the biggest video game releases this year that builds upon the famed Watch Dogs 2. It is an incredibly ambitious open-world hacking title from Ubisoft that comes loaded with content, including plenty of game modes, a huge amount of characters and a lengthy story campaign. The video game has opened up to an overwhelming response from critics and fans from the gaming community and it's sure to keep you engaged for hours. However, before you dive into the action, you might wonder as to how long it actually takes to beat Watch Dogs: Legion or the total Watch Dogs: Legion hours. So, let us quickly answer that.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Release Time: What Time Is Game Coming Out?

How long to beat Watch Dogs: Legion?

As noted earlier, Watch Dogs: Legion comes with an extensive story campaign. You will find yourself spending anywhere between 20 to 25 hours completing the main story campaign. However, this is just an approximate playtime which also counts the smaller side missions and objectives that you will encounter throughout the campaign. The completion time also depends on the length of the side quests and quicky you tackle them. Also, gamers who are familiar with the Watch Dogs should be able to complete the story campaign much quicker than players who aren't versed with the game mechanics.

Also Read | Is Watch Dogs: Legion Multiplayer? When Will Multiplayer Mode Arrive In The Game?

Watch Dog: Legions size

Developed by Ubisoft Toronto, Watch Dog: Legions is now available across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Google Stadia platforms. If you are an Xbox One owner, the game will require approximately 35.7 GB. The PlayStation 4 version of the title will clock in at 33.9 GB. As for the Windows PC version, it will take up around 45 GB of your disk space.

However, it should be noted the gaming company is set to roll out a bunch of additional content and features to the game, including new story missions, multiplayer game mode and more. While this will allow you to indulge in new game modes and continue playing the title, it will also increase the total game size as more and more updates start to roll out.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion PC Requirements: Release Date, Download Size & More

Also Read | Destiny 2 Ascendant Challenge This Week, October 27: Bay Of Drowned Wishes Egg Locations

Image credits: Ubisoft