How To Get Berry Bushes In Roblox Skyblock? Top 5 Ways To Do It

Roblox’s Skyblock is a game that has been inspired by the classic "Sky Block" Minecraft game mode. In the game, the best way players can make money is by growing a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Early in the game, you just have a single berry bush, with no clear information on how you can get more. Luckily, you can easily get more bushes, once you have some berry seeds. So, let us take a look at how you can obtain berry seeds to start creating a beautiful berry patch in the game.

How to get berry bushes in Roblox?

Harvest berries

To get a berry bush in Roblox Skyblock, you can go to your island and start harvesting berries from the bush. This will help you get the seeds required to grow the bushes. Unfortunately, it is a bit tricky especially considering the spawn rate of berries is too slow and the drop rate is very low. So, you just need to be really lucky for it to work.

Trade with a friend

One of the easier ways to do it is trade one with another player. But before you do that, you need to ensure that you have the required gold. This is when you will need to go to the banker and get the required amount of gold that can be traded. You also need to keep an eye on the chat to look for people who are offering to trade seed.

Request a friend

You can also request a friend on Roblox who doesn't play the game to load it for you and give you their bush seed from their island. They can pull the entire bush using an axe and give you the berry seed.

Get a Starter Pack

If the above method doesn’t work out, you can simply buy a Starter Pack for 199 Robux that offers a Berry Bush Seed. In addition, there is also a VIP Rank for 400 Robux that offers players a Double Harvest Chance, VIP Chat Prefix, Extra Coins, and a Golden Portal Frame. The double harvest chance can help you get the seeds from your bushes.

Make a new profile

The last and the final way to get berry seeds in Roblox is to create a new profile on the platform and get the seed from that island. This can be later transferred to your main profile. This is the easiest ways to get berry seeds if you are desperate.

Image credits: Roblox