Nioh 2 Patch Notes 1.09 Brings Photo Mode And Nine New Missions

Nioh 2 just got better as developer Team Ninja has added a wealth of new content and features to the game. This includes a number of new missions, a brand new photo mode, and much more.

The PlayStation Blog has revealed that the latest Nioh 2 patch notes is a lot more than a simple add-on that features in-depth camera settings such as image exposure, gradation, lighting and tint adjustments. There are also a variety of dramatic filters. Moreover, the latest patch also provides players with nine new missions (Sub-missions / Twilight missions).

Nioh 2 patch notes 1.09

New missions added

Mission name Mission unlock conditions Bellflower sword The mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of Dark Shadows Invitation of Kirin children The mission will be completed by clearing the submission “Golden Country” Ryobo’s bond The mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Twilight version Cut off the day The mission will also be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Twilight version Wind of humanity This mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Afterglow Hen What to entrust This mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Afterglow Hen Wave of demons This mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Afterglow Hen Pulsation of disaster This mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Afterglow Hen Mt. Haio (Aima ga Ho Mission) This mission will be opened when players clear the main mission of Asahi Hikari

Photo mode

A new Photo mode has been added which can be enabled even during multiplayer matches. This is when players are accompanied by Tokiyo; however, the time would not stop.

Items added to “Game Settings” in the system menu

A short-range weapon display - Players can now hide the short-range weapons that they are equipped with while using a sword.

Ranged weapon display - Players can hide the ranged weapon that they are equipped with while using a sword.

Displaying the return blood of the player's character - Players can now hide the return blood from their armour and face.

The function has been expanded so that players can lock and memorialize the soul.

Adjustments

Adjusted the difficulty level to be frightened when hitting an opponent’s great skill in Ayakashi no Yumeji.

Reduced the amount of Amrita lost by enemy attacks when players have more Amrita.

Adjusted the amount of Amrita that a particular boss can take during an attack.

Increased the drop rate of items when beating enemies using the Shijiro monster technique.

Adjusted the energy damage of Kamimizu Kikuri.

Adjusted the energy damage of the sword martial arts Kegon Drop.

Added the contents for the interrupt guard input while being frightened by an enemy’s attack to the tutorial of “Guard and Evasion” in Basic Actions.

When placing Yoshizuka, players will need to change it so that it cannot be placed in a position that interferes with the use of the company and hot springs.

Foil order, Wason order, and Otsu order have been added to the items for changing the order of the tea utensils.

Changed the weapon information that was flashed on the equipment screen and inventory screen to reflect the attack increase in power.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug with the spear martial arts. The Spear body change might not go down when hitting a human enemy with zero power.

Fixed a bug where the two-sword martial arts Thunder God would get activated without consuming power normally.

Fixed an issue where the hatchet secrets “Exquisite Throwing” might not immediately respond to button input in the hatchet “Sun Moon Start Yin” and “Sun Moon Start Yin”

Fixed a bug where the “rolling sword” and “rolling blade” failed to activate when using the “Nanto sickle” martial arts “Sanyu”.

Fixed a bug where Ninja Skill “Transparent Wave Removal” had lower energy damage compared to other weapon types for swords and large swords.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused certain players to jump over a downed opponent and not hit him

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a hit by penetrating a shield such as a door for the Yokai technique of “Sake Douji”

Fixed a bug where it was difficult to get up when some enemies grabbed you.

Fixed a bug where Tarling of wild boar is triggered by the blush attack of Double-sided lodging.

Fixed a bug where Kato Danzo would continue to survive without hitting the physical effect even if it hits a specific attack when using the Transformation Technique.

Fixed a bug in the main mission “Eye Reflection on the Eyes” that increased the battle result gauge with Suke when worshipping at the second company.

Fixed a bug where “Sukebit” did not go to the proper position in the boss battle of the main mission “Shinten no Ma”.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the boss to be unable to destroy or the item to not drop in the boss battle in the main mission “Eye Reflection”.

Fixed a bug in the Submission “Kuraku no Takumi” that sometimes resulted in being unable to proceed with certain steps when summoning in rare situations.

Fixed a bug in the submissions “Ayakashi Kagura” and “Akoku no Sekimono” that displayed a message “There seems to be only opening from the other side of the door” in the empty place.

Fixed an issue to not lose loyalty when using “Shinkan Sublimation Mark” or “Shinkan Shinkansho” at the Training Ground.

Fixed a bug where the mission “Muzina” with level sync applied might drop items of the same level as those without level sync in certain steps.

Fixed a bug where the operation cost on the “Operation Preparation” screen may increase by 1 when the fraction is 0.

Fixed a problem where the state of “!” Mark on the skill acquisition screen was saved or reproduced in Configuration Management.

Fixed a bug where the damage of some Yokai and guardian spirits is not displayed.

Fixed a bug where the Voice Pitch of Appearance Settings is reflected with another voice.

Fixed a bug where that the required status value due to advancement may not be reflected correctly in the remodeling of armour.

Other minor bug fixes.

Image credits: Games The Shop