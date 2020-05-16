Nioh 2 Patch Notes 1.09 Brings Photo Mode And Nine New Missions

Nioh 2 just got better as developer Team Ninja has added a wealth of new content and features to the game. This includes a number of new missions, a brand new photo mode, and much more.
The PlayStation Blog has revealed that the latest Nioh 2 patch notes is a lot more than a simple add-on that features in-depth camera settings such as image exposure, gradation, lighting and tint adjustments. There are also a variety of dramatic filters. Moreover, the latest patch also provides players with nine new missions (Sub-missions / Twilight missions).
Nioh 2 patch notes 1.09
New missions added
|
Mission name
|
Mission unlock conditions
|
Bellflower sword
|
The mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of Dark Shadows
|
Invitation of Kirin children
|
The mission will be completed by clearing the submission “Golden Country”
|
Ryobo’s bond
|
The mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Twilight version
|
Cut off the day
|
The mission will also be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Twilight version
|
Wind of humanity
|
This mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Afterglow Hen
|
What to entrust
|
This mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Afterglow Hen
|
Wave of demons
|
This mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Afterglow Hen
|
Pulsation of disaster
|
This mission will be unlocked when players clear the main mission of the Afterglow Hen
|
Mt. Haio (Aima ga Ho Mission)
|
This mission will be opened when players clear the main mission of Asahi Hikari
Photo mode
- A new Photo mode has been added which can be enabled even during multiplayer matches. This is when players are accompanied by Tokiyo; however, the time would not stop.
Items added to “Game Settings” in the system menu
- A short-range weapon display - Players can now hide the short-range weapons that they are equipped with while using a sword.
- Ranged weapon display - Players can hide the ranged weapon that they are equipped with while using a sword.
- Displaying the return blood of the player's character - Players can now hide the return blood from their armour and face.
- The function has been expanded so that players can lock and memorialize the soul.
Adjustments
- Adjusted the difficulty level to be frightened when hitting an opponent’s great skill in Ayakashi no Yumeji.
- Reduced the amount of Amrita lost by enemy attacks when players have more Amrita.
- Adjusted the amount of Amrita that a particular boss can take during an attack.
- Increased the drop rate of items when beating enemies using the Shijiro monster technique.
- Adjusted the energy damage of Kamimizu Kikuri.
- Adjusted the energy damage of the sword martial arts Kegon Drop.
- Added the contents for the interrupt guard input while being frightened by an enemy’s attack to the tutorial of “Guard and Evasion” in Basic Actions.
- When placing Yoshizuka, players will need to change it so that it cannot be placed in a position that interferes with the use of the company and hot springs.
- Foil order, Wason order, and Otsu order have been added to the items for changing the order of the tea utensils.
- Changed the weapon information that was flashed on the equipment screen and inventory screen to reflect the attack increase in power.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug with the spear martial arts. The Spear body change might not go down when hitting a human enemy with zero power.
- Fixed a bug where the two-sword martial arts Thunder God would get activated without consuming power normally.
- Fixed an issue where the hatchet secrets “Exquisite Throwing” might not immediately respond to button input in the hatchet “Sun Moon Start Yin” and “Sun Moon Start Yin”
- Fixed a bug where the “rolling sword” and “rolling blade” failed to activate when using the “Nanto sickle” martial arts “Sanyu”.
- Fixed a bug where Ninja Skill “Transparent Wave Removal” had lower energy damage compared to other weapon types for swords and large swords.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused certain players to jump over a downed opponent and not hit him
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a hit by penetrating a shield such as a door for the Yokai technique of “Sake Douji”
- Fixed a bug where it was difficult to get up when some enemies grabbed you.
- Fixed a bug where Tarling of wild boar is triggered by the blush attack of Double-sided lodging.
- Fixed a bug where Kato Danzo would continue to survive without hitting the physical effect even if it hits a specific attack when using the Transformation Technique.
- Fixed a bug in the main mission “Eye Reflection on the Eyes” that increased the battle result gauge with Suke when worshipping at the second company.
- Fixed a bug where “Sukebit” did not go to the proper position in the boss battle of the main mission “Shinten no Ma”.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the boss to be unable to destroy or the item to not drop in the boss battle in the main mission “Eye Reflection”.
- Fixed a bug in the Submission “Kuraku no Takumi” that sometimes resulted in being unable to proceed with certain steps when summoning in rare situations.
- Fixed a bug in the submissions “Ayakashi Kagura” and “Akoku no Sekimono” that displayed a message “There seems to be only opening from the other side of the door” in the empty place.
- Fixed an issue to not lose loyalty when using “Shinkan Sublimation Mark” or “Shinkan Shinkansho” at the Training Ground.
- Fixed a bug where the mission “Muzina” with level sync applied might drop items of the same level as those without level sync in certain steps.
- Fixed a bug where the operation cost on the “Operation Preparation” screen may increase by 1 when the fraction is 0.
- Fixed a problem where the state of “!” Mark on the skill acquisition screen was saved or reproduced in Configuration Management.
- Fixed a bug where the damage of some Yokai and guardian spirits is not displayed.
- Fixed a bug where the Voice Pitch of Appearance Settings is reflected with another voice.
- Fixed a bug where that the required status value due to advancement may not be reflected correctly in the remodeling of armour.
- Other minor bug fixes.
Image credits: Games The Shop