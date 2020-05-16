The Division 2 Patch Notes Reveal Major NPC Nerfs And Gameplay Adjustments

The Division 2 update 9.1 which was delayed recently is finally live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia platforms. As part of the update, developers have released a list of patch notes that lists all the tweaks and bug fixes.

The game also had issues balancing the player abilities and imbalanced weapons. The latest Division 2 patch update 9.1 is set to address those issues as well with NPCs being a major area of focus.

The Division 2 patch notes

NPC & AI

The developers have stated that the balance changes in The Division 2 Update 9.1 are supposed to eliminate the outliers with NPC weapons, behaviours and abilities. They also added these are specific fixes and if necessary, more adjustments will be added with the upcoming update 10.

NPC Status Effects Nerfs

A number of NPC status effects were too strong. With TU9.1, developers are adjusting their damage to players. The changes made will also affect PvP status effect damage.

Changes:

The damage that was caused to players with the Burn status effect has been reduced.

The damage that was caused to players by the Bleed status effect has been reduced.

NPC Weapon Nerfs

A number of NPC weapons dealt more damage than others to a great extent. The new changes will be able to bring them more in-line with other NPC's damage output capabilities.

Changes:

The damage and out-of-cover accuracy of SMG that is utilized by red-bar Hyena Assault has been reduced.

The range of Cleaners Tank's flamethrower has been reduced.

Nerfed Hyena RC Cars.

Nerfed Black Tusk Suicide Drones.

An issue has been fixed where NPCs would throw a variant of Firefly which caused a massive amount of damage to players.

NPC Grenade Throw Accuracy Nerfs

The NPCs had a strong accuracy with their grenades. The changes bring the idea of each NPC possessing an optimal distance for their grenade accuracy. The farther away the NPC's target, the less accurate will be the grenades.

Changes:

The grenade accuracy with distance to target has been reduced.

The accuracy of Hyena Thrower's Airburst, Black Tusk Mini-Tank's Grenade and Cleaners Turret's Napalm Airburst have been reduced.

NPC Blindfire Accuracy Nerfs

NPC Blindfire had been too effective. The changes have been made to bring down NPCs' possible damage output while blindfiring.

Changes:

The accuracy of NPCs has been reduced while blindfiring.

NPCs will no longer blindfire with a Shotgun or Sniper Rifle.

NPCs will now switch to a pistol to blindfire with; however, Rogue Agents, Hunters and a few other bosses will be an exception and break this rule.

Tank archetypes will no longer blindfire their weapons.

NPC Aggressiveness

Developers have stated there is no easy global fix for NPC Aggressiveness and the changes will only address a few sources of the perceived NPC aggressiveness.

Changes:

The frequency and aggressiveness of NPC behaviour have been reduced to advance on hidden targets.

Fixed the prolonged aggressive circling that was triggered by NPCs' reaction to targets being too close. This had a huge effect on the Hyena Assault, Outcast Assault and Cleaner Assault.

Fixed a couple of status effect reactions which would cause non-tank NPCs to aggressively path towards players.

Further lowered the chances of Tank archetypes to charge towards Player Hives or Turrets to stomp them.

The status effect reaction priorities have been adjusted to fix issues that allowed Ensnared NPCs to continue to move if Blinded or Burned.

NPC Ability Nerfs

Developer comment:

Certain NPC healing abilities were too strong. These changes reduce their strength.

Changes:

Black Tusk Support Station Tuning:

Support Station no longer heals mechanical NPCs (Warhounds, Mini-Tanks, etc).

Support Station no longer heals destructible props (which are objects Players must destroy in a mission).

The legendary version of Support Station now checks line of sight and has healing cap amounts like the normal version.

Armor kits no longer completely heal Bounties and other bosses.

Note: Hunters still heal completely.

Player Buffs

Buffed Player Skills Survivability - There will be a reduction in the amount of damage Player Skills can take from NPCs.

The damage caused to NPCs through Bleed status effect has been increased.

The damage caused to NPCs through Poison status effect has been increased.

The damage caused to NPCs through Napalm Ensnare status effect has been increased.

The size of Player's hitbox (against NPCs) when in cover and blindfiring has been reduced.

Bug fixes

There are improvements to the issues that led to FPS drops in Dark Zones during extractions and longer play sessions.

Fixed issues that could cause the NPCs for the Saturn Manhunt and Gold King bounties to spawn past a closed gate and making them inaccessible.

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to enter the Technology Laboratory in Kenly College.

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to remove the Recommended Activity projects from the HUD.

Fixed an issue causing the friendly Oxidizer Chem Launcher Skill to cause damage to allied player Skills.

Fixed an issue causing the Frenzy talent to incorrectly stay active after swapping weapons.

Fixed an issue causing players on Stadia to crash when accessing the Central Aquarium Classified Assignment.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Seeker Mine Skill to have a lower than intended cooldown.

Fixed an issue that caused players to be unable to interact with the scrambler during the Settlement Blockade activity.

Fixed an issue that could cause the doors to not open during the “Break through the Black Tusk Forces” beat in the DARPA Research Lab Main Mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause progression to be blocked after getting killed by Rogue Agents during the Invaded Grad Washington Hotel Main Mission.

Fixed an issue that caused players to be unable to pick up keys in Operation Dark Hours normal mode after interacting with the crates.

Fixed an issue that could cause several Kajika bosses to be spawned in the Pathway Park Main Mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemy NPCs to spawn out of thin air during Open World Activities.

Fixed an issue that could cause two buttons to have the same function when engaging in a Global Event and having a GE reward available.

Image credits: Ubisoft Store