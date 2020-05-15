Ghost Of Tsushima Release Date, Gameplay Trailer, And Its Availability On PC

Ghost of Tsushima is an upcoming action-adventure game from Sucker Punch that was first announced at the Paris Games Week 2017. And after years of anticipation, the Ghost of Tsushima gameplay details are out, thanks to a recent episode of State of Play that went live on May 14 from PlayStation's official Twitch and Youtube channels.

Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay trailer

Here's a look at the complete Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay trailer that was released earlier:

Sucker Punch released an impressive 18 minutes of in-depth developer-led footage that covered a wide variety of in-game details such as exploration, stealth, combat, game customisation, and a well kitted-out photo mode. The video also showed a bunch of foxes that will be seen accompanying the lead character, Jin Sakai, to different parts of the world. The cinematic beauty offered many exciting details to the viewers, however, Sucker Punch teased that it has a lot more to show in the future, indicating that fans can expect more such content in the future.

Ghost of Tsushima release date

We finally have a release date for Ghost of Tsushima. The game was originally scheduled to come out on June 26, however, it will now be releasing on July 17. The new date was confirmed in an update after there was a delay with The Last of Us Part II, that had to be rescheduled over the COVID-19 situation.

Is Ghost of Tsushima coming to PC?

While every PlayStation loyalist is understandably excited to play Ghost of Tsushima on their gaming console, some PC gamers have been wondering if the game will actually land on Windows as well. Unfortunately, Ghost of Tsushima is not coming to PC and it will be exclusive to Sony's PlayStation 4 at launch. Also, there is nothing at the moment to officially confirm or suggest that Ghost of Tsushima can possibly be published or is playable on desktops at a later date. However, it is highly likely that the game will also make it to the upcoming PS5 console.

Image credits: PlayStation