How To Get Cobra Bundle In Free Fire: List Of Items Available With The Bundle

Free Fire is an immensely popular battle royale game on mobile devices. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the video game has received numerous updates in recent months, and it is now set to get another major content update. As part of the new Free Fire update, developers will also introduce a new Cobra Sprinter bundle in the game. The Cobra Sprinter bundle was first leaked by Garena a few weeks ago and it will soon be available for all players.

How to get Cobra bundle in Free Fire?

The gaming company gave the first look at the new Cobra bundle on its social media handle which clearly had the fans excited. Garena has already started giving away the bundle to various gamers and streamers who are part of the company's partner program. As for the rest of the community, the Cobra bundle will only be available in the game starting February 27. Interestingly, the new bundle will be available in two variants which include the Male Cobra bundle and the Female Cobra bundle.

The male version of the cosmetic skin has been called the Cobra Rage bundle, whereas the female version is known as the Cobra Sidekick bundle. Along with the two bundles, players will also get two new emotes named Predator Pulse and Ground Punch. As part of the Cobra bundle, Garena has added plenty of other items as well. These include a Cobra Motor Bike skin, Legendary Cobra Backpack, Cobra Guardian Backpack, Cobra Statue Loot Crate, Legendary Cobra Loot Crate, Shark Attack Surfboard, Cobra Surfboard, Saitama Parachute, Cobra Attack Parachute, Legendary Cobra Pin, King Cobra Golden Pan, Gloo Wall Power of Love, Cobra Strike Gloo Wall, Katana Legendary Cobra, Katana Cyber Bounty Hunter, Cobra Strike Grenade, Cricket Master, Grenade Time Travellers, Grenade Cobra Strike, Grenade Yeti Buddy, and more.

It has also been revealed that the new Legendary Cobra Rage bundle will offer a customization feature, allowing players to choose from four different colour options.

How much will the Cobra Bundle cost?

Garena is yet to reveal pricing details for both the Male Cobra Rage and Female Cobra Sidekick bundles. In the meantime, you need to make sure that you have enough diamonds to bag the bundle when it finally arrives.

Image credits: Garena