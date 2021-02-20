Pokemon GO Battle League Down: Is Battle League Still Not Working?

Pokemon GO has been one of the most successful mobile games on both Android and iOS devices. The augmented reality-game has grown exponentially since its inception and it continues to bring new features for the ever-growing player base. Niantic has been actively evolving the title by constantly adding new content and introducing celebratory events for trainers. The company is currently hosting a new Battle League event which brings plenty of interesting activities that guarantee exciting rewards. While the in-game event is available in Pokemon GO, a number of players have complained that they have been encountering certain issues when trying to access it.

Battle League not working: Is Pokemon GO Battle League down?

Pokemon GO has been experiencing some server related issues ever since the Battle League event was set to go live. Several Pokemon GO trainers have raised their concerns across various social media channels since the issue first started to crop up. Now, the Niantic Support team has responded saying that it is looking into the issue.

The Niantic Support stated that the Pokemon GO Battle League has been unavailable for trainers due to some server issue, however, their team has been working to fix it. It also apologized for the inconvenience and added that more updates will be available as it continues to deploy a fix.

Is Pokemon GO Battle League back up?

The Niantic Support team has revealed that the game will soon host a special bonus event for every paid ticket holder sometime in the future. For Pokemon GO trainers who are looking to participate in the Pokémon Go Tour, they are required to purchase a ticket, which costs about $11.99.

Niantic Support soon followed up with another update confirming that the issue has been resolved, with Pokemon GO restored. This means that you should no longer face any issues while accessing the Pokemon GO Battle League event.

There are a total of 10 Collection Challenges in the ongoing event. These challenges will be available in Pokemon GO from February 20 at 9 AM (local time) to February 28 at 7:59 PM (local time).

Image credits: Niantic