How To Get Dirty Water In A Sink In Phasmophobia? Learn How To Complete This Task

Phasmophobia is a detective/horror game. Players find themselves in the roles of the Ghostbusters while playing the game. It is a multiplayer game, so players can squad up with their friends for an investigation. One of the main features of the game is that players need to find evidence and figure out the ghosts they are dealing with.

Collecting evidence is a task for the players and can fetch them some money. One of the evidence tasks that the players are having an issue with is how to get dirty water in a sink in Phasmophobia?

How to get dirty water in a sink in Phasmophobia?

This is one of the tasks that often appears in the game of Phasmophobia. This is not a simple task at all as running a tap won’t get dirty water in the sink. Players have to manipulate the ghosts to make them turn the water dirty. This the reason why this isn’t a simple task. Whatever way the player decides to manipulate the ghost, it will end up getting agitated, which will end up putting the player’s and the squad’s life in danger. Here’s how to get dirty water in a sink in Phasmophobia:

Get hold of a camera first because if the player doesn’t click a picture then all the effort is wasted

Then the player should locate all the sinks in the area

The sinks can be in bathrooms and kitchens

Now the player can either switch on the tap of the sink themselves and wait for the ghost to interact with it or wait for the ghost to switch it on, it is advisable to wait for the ghost to do that

Now the player needs to agitate the ghost

Ghosts can be agitated through sounds or by lights. The best way to agitate a ghost is by calling them out directly, taking their full name will surely agitate them. The game uses the microphone for the players to interact with each other and the ghosts. The ghosts sometimes respond when they are addressed directly.

Once the ghost is agitated, they will turn on the tap and turn the water dirty

The player needs to be quick on their feet and capture a picture of the sink

As soon as they have done that, the player should run and hide as the ghost is readying up for their hunt

Promo image source: Phasmophobia Twitter Handle