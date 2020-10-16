How To Get Dirty Water In A Sink In Phasmophobia? Learn How To Complete This Task

Quick links:
Phasmophobia is a detective/horror game. Players find themselves in the roles of the Ghostbusters while playing the game. It is a multiplayer game, so players can squad up with their friends for an investigation. One of the main features of the game is that players need to find evidence and figure out the ghosts they are dealing with.
Collecting evidence is a task for the players and can fetch them some money. One of the evidence tasks that the players are having an issue with is how to get dirty water in a sink in Phasmophobia?
Also read: What Counts As Ghost Event In Phasmophobia? Learn More About Multiplayer Horror Game
Also read: How To Use Crucifix In Phasmophobia? Learn Abilities Of Crucifix
This is one of the tasks that often appears in the game of Phasmophobia. This is not a simple task at all as running a tap won’t get dirty water in the sink. Players have to manipulate the ghosts to make them turn the water dirty. This the reason why this isn’t a simple task. Whatever way the player decides to manipulate the ghost, it will end up getting agitated, which will end up putting the player’s and the squad’s life in danger. Here’s how to get dirty water in a sink in Phasmophobia:
Also read: All Ghosts In Phasmophobia; Know About All The Numerous Ghost Types
Also read: Phasmophobia Tricks To Improve Your Game: 10 Tips To Master The Psychological Horror Game