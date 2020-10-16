What Counts As Ghost Event In Phasmophobia? Learn More About Multiplayer Horror Game

Phasmophobia could be one of the best horror games ever. This investigator/ghost game has the players truly engaged with the occasions of the game. The engineers have planned the game in light of the horror and terror and they truly have done justice to that. The ghosts and the characters assume a critical function in the game and Phasmophobia has kept them at the forefront. Phasmophobia has shifted kinds of ghosts with various credits. Players should know about these attributes in order to figure out if they are witnessing a ghost event in the game.

Also read: All Ghosts In Phasmophobia; Know About All The Numerous Ghost Types

What counts as ghost event in Phasmophobia?

The game is a faceoff between the ghosts and the players. The players are trying to hunt the ghosts down while preserving their life and the ghosts are doing the same as well. The players should be well versed with the attributes of a ghost in order to know if they are witnessing a ghost event.

A ghost event occurs when one of the ghosts is trying to initiate a hunt. In these situations, the lights start flickering, the radio starts providing static, and the doors open and shut automatically, if the player is seeing these signs then they are probably witnessing a ghost event in the game. In such a situation they should either out a crucifix down to protect themselves or run and evade until the ghost event is over.

Also read: What Is Rift In Fortnite? How To Drive Car Or Truck Through Rift Challenge?

How to use Crucifix in Phasmophobia?

Phasmophobia keeps the player and the squad always on their toes as they are being hunted by ghosts. Just like there are tools to catch the ghosts, the game has also provided tools for the players to avoid the ghosts so that they can catch their breath and plan their attack. A crucifix helps in these situations. This is how the player can use a crucifix in Phasmophobia:

First, the player needs to figure out the ghost room

Then, the player needs to set the crucifix on the ground before the ghost enters its hunting phase

The crucifix will provide protection up to 3 meters for most ghosts and 5 meters for the banshee

Holding the crucifix in the hand will have no effect on the ghosts, it has to be set on the ground

If the ghost is trying to initiate a hunt, the crucifix will stop that

If the ghost has already entered their hunting stage, then the crucifix will have no effect

A crucifix can only be used twice and will disappear after that

Crucifixes are not provided at the start of the game, the players have to complete certain tasks in order to purchase the crucifix for $30.

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Know Your Protagonists, Aether And Lumine In Genshin Impact

Also read: FFXIV Wind Caller Hairstyle Introduced; Learn What's New In The V5.35 FFXIV Patch

Promo image source: Phasmophobia Twitter Handle