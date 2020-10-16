How To Use Crucifix In Phasmophobia? Learn Abilities Of Crucifix

Quick links:
Phasmophobia is the up and coming ghost game of this year. Players squad up with their friends in this multiplayer horror game as investigators and hunt down ghosts. The game has a very terrifying feel to it with players often letting out screams due to a horror sequence. There are ways by which players can protect themselves and their squads from ghosts and that’s by using a crucifix.
Phasmophobia keeps the player and the squad always on their toes as they are being hunted by ghosts. Just like there are tools to catch the ghosts, the game has also provided tools for the players to avoid the ghosts so that they can catch their breath and plan their attack. A crucifix helps in these situations. This is how the player can use a crucifix in Phasmophobia:
Phasmophobia has the players hunting and investigating ghosts. This horror game can get especially difficult when the player doesn't know the type of ghost they are facing. It's best for the players to understand and study the ghosts of Phasmophobia to tackle situations in a more efficient manner. There are in total 12 Ghosts in Phasmophobia. All ghosts have different attributes, strengths, and weaknesses. Every ghost also has a specific type of evidence connected to them which helps the player identify the type of ghost they are facing. Here are all ghosts in Phasmophobia:
Promo Image Source: Lin Twitter Handle