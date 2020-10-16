How To Use Crucifix In Phasmophobia? Learn Abilities Of Crucifix

Phasmophobia is the up and coming ghost game of this year. Players squad up with their friends in this multiplayer horror game as investigators and hunt down ghosts. The game has a very terrifying feel to it with players often letting out screams due to a horror sequence. There are ways by which players can protect themselves and their squads from ghosts and that’s by using a crucifix.

Also read: Destiny 2 New Collectible: What Does Ascendant Lens Do?

How to use Crucifix in Phasmophobia?

Phasmophobia keeps the player and the squad always on their toes as they are being hunted by ghosts. Just like there are tools to catch the ghosts, the game has also provided tools for the players to avoid the ghosts so that they can catch their breath and plan their attack. A crucifix helps in these situations. This is how the player can use a crucifix in Phasmophobia:

First, the player needs to figure out the ghost room

Then, the player needs to set the crucifix on the ground before the ghost enters its hunting phase

The crucifix will provide protection up to 3 meters for most ghosts and 5 meters for the banshee

Holding the crucifix in the hand will have no effect on the ghosts, it has to be set on the ground

If the ghost is trying to initiate a hunt, the crucifix will stop that

If the ghost has already entered their hunting stage, then the crucifix will have no effect

A crucifix can only be used twice and will disappear after that

Crucifixes are not provided at the start of the game, the players have to complete certain tasks in order to purchase the crucifix for $30.

Also read: Phlebotomist Is The New Lethal Melee Weapon Coming To COD Warzone

All Ghosts in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia has the players hunting and investigating ghosts. This horror game can get especially difficult when the player doesn't know the type of ghost they are facing. It's best for the players to understand and study the ghosts of Phasmophobia to tackle situations in a more efficient manner. There are in total 12 Ghosts in Phasmophobia. All ghosts have different attributes, strengths, and weaknesses. Every ghost also has a specific type of evidence connected to them which helps the player identify the type of ghost they are facing. Here are all ghosts in Phasmophobia:

Spirit

Wraith

Phantom

Poltergeist

Banshee

Jinn

Demon

Yurei

Oni

Mare

Revenant

Shade

Also read: All Ghosts In Phasmophobia; Know About All The Numerous Ghost Types

Also read: Phasmophobia System Requirements For Windows PC: How To Download Game Through Steam?

Promo Image Source: Lin Twitter Handle