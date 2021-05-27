Last Updated:

How To Get Elite Pass In Free Fire? Free Fire Elite Pass Price And Redeem Codes

How to get Elite Pass in Free Fire is a question that is being asked by a huge number of players. Learn more about Free Fire Elite Pass here.

Garena Free Fire is one of the famous online multiplayer shooting match-ups with a major player base. Free Fire is a versatile application that has become much more mainstream since PUBG was restricted in India. Free Fire has many game modes that players can evaluate, for example, Battle Royale Mode where 50 players play 10-minute rounds. They likewise have different modes like 4v4 and Squad Battles. The game also has an Elite Pass that players can purchase to unlock many rewards. Many players have been asking how to get Elite Pass in Free Fire.

How to get Elite Pass in Free Fire?

The Free Fire Elite Pass is like a battle pass in Free Fire, players can move up tiers and acquire many rewards for themselves. The Elite pass needs to be purchased in the game, players can get the Free Fire Elite Pass for 499 Diamonds in the game. They can also get the Elite Bundle for 999 Diamonds in the game. Players can either purchase these diamonds or acquire them through in-game events.

Free Fire Redeem Codes

  • ESX24ADSGM4K: Free Dragon AK Skin
  • 9G8FS6U4VGWP: Free Pet
  • HGVFXCVZS58M: Free Fire Diamonds
  • POYRRVNBFSLP: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
  • VBVVMBGDEQWR: Diamond Royale Voucher
  • UOPKKHMNBFFG: 50,000 diamond codes
  • SRTYGBOU6FOP: free DJ Alok character
  • QWRSDYBBDAMV: Titian mark gun skins
  • PLHMFRVCXZAG: Paloma Character
  • 6U5WQRTBMGDS: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
  • GGHHYNKOPT56: Outfit

How to use Free Fire Redeem Codes?

  • Open Free Fire Redemption Website
  • Then the player will need to log in using different platforms like Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.
  • Then enter the Free Fire redeem code in the required field
  • Then click on the “Confirm” button. This will bring up a dialogue box that will ask for a confirmation of the redemption. 
  • Then click the “OK” option.
  • Rewards will be given to the player via in-game mail.

What is BR Mode in Free Fire?

BR Mode in Free Fire is the Battle Royale mode, which is the main game mode that players will try out in this game. Whenever the game says that events are available in BR mode, that means the players need to go to the Battle Royale Mode in Free Fire. BR mode in Free Fire can be played in 2 ways, one is classic and the other is ranked mode.

Classic is free for all mode, where all types of players can join. Rank Mode is a progression mode where players will be put against other players with a Similar BR rank. Many players don’t know the BR rank meaning. BR rank meaning is that players receive a BR rank when they start the ranked mode, after that they need to progress further in the ranks to battle more difficult players.

