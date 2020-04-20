What Is Walter Black App And How To Download It For PUBG Mobile Hack?

As PUBG Mobile continues to become popular amongst gamers, more and more users have been looking for different ways and tricks to get additional features and rewards from the game. And while a number of people prefer to level up by playing the game strategically, several users prefer to win and unlock the game potential using hacks and Mods. There are a number of hacks such as Aimbot, Wallhacks, Speedhack, and a lot more.

What is the Walter Black app?

There is also a PUBG Mobile Mod called Walter Black app which has been gaining massive popularity amongst PUBG Mobile fans. It is a fan-made version of PUBG Mobile which offers a range of benefits over the original version while also allowing users to earn money, although it is recommended to not use the Walter Black app as it isn’t considered safe. Using the Mod may also get you banned from PUBG so it is advisable that don’t use it on your main account. You can simply create a new account if you wish to try out the Mod and see how it works.

Walter Black download

Here are the steps to download and install Walter Black PUBG on your phone

Step 1: Go to your phone’s File Manager and click on Android. Open OBB and select ‘com.tencent.ig’

Step 2: Change the name of the folder to “com.tencent.ig1”

Step 3: Go back to Android in the File manager and open the ‘Data’ folder. Here you will see another folder named ‘com.tencent.ig’

Step 4: Change the name of the folder to “com.tencent.ig2”

Step 5: Now uninstall the original version of PUBG from your device and download the Mod version from the link here to Install it.

Image credits: PUBG