PUBG MOBILE Brings New Arctic Mode In Vikendi On April 16: Here's How You Can Survive It

Beginning tomorrow, chicken dinners will help players stay alive in the all-new Arctic Mode in PUBG MOBILE, the world’s most popular mobile game. Arctic Mode arrives as part of the EvoGround game mode selection, the latest free content update for PUBG MOBILE on the App Store and Google Play.

What is Arctic mode in PUBG MOBILE?

Set on Vikendi’s cold and desolate frozen landscape at the Adriatic Sea, Arctic Mode is a game mode that is based around the Classic Mode gameplay where the arctic storms will occur periodically. Arctic Mode challenges players to maintain their avatars’ body temperatures in various ways to survive periodic arctic storms.

How to survive the Arctic mode in PUBG MOBILE?

Players must work together to keep their body temperatures high, as their individual meters will gradually drop and they will incur damage. In addition to battling the storms, players will need to fend off enemies, use their tactics to survive the battleground. Players can maintain their body temperatures in the following ways:

Use a lighter to create an indoor fire, then forage for branches to keep the fire alive

Hunt wild chickens, collect the meat, cook it and eat, thus restoring body temperature

Use resources such as the heater and health packs

In addition to the new gameplay mode, snowboards from PUBG MOBILE’s beloved Winter Festival will appear for players to ride in the snow. Similarly, remote-controlled drones have been added, which allow players to navigate and scout surrounding areas for tactical advantages.

The Arctic Mode content update arrives after the PUBG MOBILE Second Anniversary celebration, where players will be able to experience massive in-game events and challenges. It was first unveiled by developers as part of the PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update which went live on servers a few weeks ago.

Image credits: PUBG MOBILE