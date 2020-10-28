How To Get Galarian Slowking In Pokemon Sword And Shield The Crown Tundra?

Crown Tundra DLC is the latest expansion pack in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. The new DLC packs tons of exciting features and new content for the Pokemon fans which includes new places of exploration, hidden items, new quests and more. One of the biggest highlights of the Crown Tundra DLC expansion is the return of legendary Pokemon creatures from previous generations.

Also Read | How Many People Play Fortnite? Does It Still Retain Its Huge Popularity?

The Galarian Slowking is one of the new legendary Pokemon creatures that trainers can obtain in the latest DLC. However, it isn't quite easy to hunt down all of these legendary Pokemon creatures as there are varied ways to encounter them. A few of them can be obtained by solving riddles or completing Dynamax Adventures through the campaign, while others can be acquired as a gift. So, let us quickly show you where and how to get Galarian Slowking in the latest Crown Tundra expansion.

Also Read | How To Get Regidrago In Pokemon Sword And Shield The Crown Tundra DLC?

How to get Galarian Slowking in Crown Tundra DLC?

If you are looking to get a Galarian Slowking in Crown Tundra expansion, you will first need to have the Galarian Slowpoke. This Pokemon creature can be acquired through the Isle of Armor expansion. Once you have that, you will need another item known as the Galarica Wreath. This item essentially functions as an Evolution Stone and helps with the evolution.

In order to get this item, you will need to go back to the Isle of Armour so you can get 15 Galarica Twigs. The Galarica Twigs can be easily found around the Isle of Armour in the Fields of Honour sparkling spots. After collecting 15 Galarica Twigs, the next step is to visit the Roaring Sea Caves. Here, you will find a woman, who can trade the twigs for the Galarica Wreath.

Also Read | How To Get Regieleki In Pokemon Sword And Shield The Crown Tundra DLC?

Once you receive the Galarica Wreath, you can use it on both the regular and shiny versions of the Galarian Slowpoke to evolve them into Galarian Slowking.

The Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Crown Tundra DLC expansion is available for purchase on the Nintendo eShop. The game is available for download on the Nintendo Switch platform.

Also Read | How To Get Victini In Pokemon Sword And Shield The Crown Tundra DLC?

Image credits: Nintendo