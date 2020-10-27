How To Get Victini In Pokemon Sword And Shield The Crown Tundra DLC?

The Crown Tundra has finally arrived and it's a part of the Sword/Shield’s expansion. It comes with plenty of adventures and allows players to solve a bunch of riddles as they progress through the game. The DLC also brings back a number of mythical Pokemon creatures from past generations. However, it will take a lot of work to get a hold of these Pokemons. The Victini is one of the Pokemon creatures that players have been trying to catch with no success. So, let us quickly show you how and where to get Victini in the latest expansion.

How to get Victini?

Victini is a Mythical Pokemon that was first added in the fifth generation. It is clear that Victini is part of the Crown Tundra expansion, as it was recently discovered in the game coding files by Pokemon data miners. It was also indicated that there are a bunch of other mythical Pokemon creatures that can be obtained in the game. However, players have been having a hard time trying to uncover the Victini. Surprisingly, there doesn't appear to be any special quests or challenges at the moment that allows you to get a Victini encounter in the game. Having said that, it is likely that the legendary Pokemon will soon be available in the game with a future update.

However, you can still get Victini in the latest expansion by transferring it through Pokemon HOME. However, you also need to make sure that you already have this Pokemon creature from a previous generation or the older game. That is the only way for you to get a Victini in the Crown Tundra.

How to get Pokemon Sword and Shield The Crown Tundra DLC?

To download the new Crown Tundra, you simply need to visit the Nintendo eShop and make a purchase. You can buy the latest Crown Tundra DLC for $29.99. Once you have made the purchase, you will be prompted to download the file. However, you will also be downloading 'The Isle of Armor' if you don't have a Sword or Shield Expansion Pass.

In case you have an Expansion Pass, you simply need to select the game and click on the Plus icon. Next, you just need to tap on 'Software Update' to begin your download.

Image credits: Nintendo