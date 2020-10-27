How To Get Regidrago In Pokemon Sword And Shield The Crown Tundra DLC?

The new Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra DLC has finally arrived and is available for all users worldwide. The latest Crown Tundra DLC comes with a new story campaign and features plenty of exciting quests. It also brings a multitude of Pokemon, which include both familiar and rare creatures. There are also a bunch of legendary Pokemon that players can hunt down as they dive into the adventure. Interestingly, players will also get to capture the entire Regi line of Pokemon creatures, which includes the Regidrago.

The Regidrago and Regieleki are two of the newest Regis Pokemon in the Crown Tundra DLC. It's a legendary Dragon-type Pokemon which players can obtain after capturing the Registeel, Regice, and the Regirock. So, let us quickly show you how and where to get Regidrago in the new Crown Tundra DLC.

How to get Regidrago in Crown Tundra DLC?

Firstly, you will need to capture Registeel, Regice, and Regirock. You will find these three Pokemon creatures in temples that are situated around the Crown Tundra. However, you will need to take up a few riddles before you can catch them. These riddles are quite simple and don't require much effort. Once you have unlocked the three Regis Pokemon, the next step is to head over to the Regidrago Temple which is situated at the 3 Point Pass. Once there, you will see the final shrine towards the eastern side of the Crown Tundra.

You just need to have all the Regis in your party as you interact with the temple doors to gain access. Now, enter the shrine and choose between the Regieleki and Regidrago. Select Regidrago as the Pokemon that you wish to capture. You also need to illuminate the panel dots based on Regidrago's pattern on its face. However, make sure that you follow the correct pattern to draw out both the Regis giants. Now, interact with a statue and get ready for a battle with Regidrago. It should be noted that the game only allows players to choose any one of the Regi giants, and not both. However, you can later trade them with your friends.

Source: Nintendo