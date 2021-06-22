How To Get Jetpack In GTA Vice City? Here Are The Cheat Codes To Use

GTA Vice has been one of the most iconic releases by Rockstar Games to date. The makers had added a number of different things to do in the game but some of the players were more interested in hacking it. The makers had added an option where the players could type gta vice city cheats and almost get away with anything in the game. Thus the players have recently been asking questions like how to get a jetpack in GTA Vice City. Read more to know about the GTA Vice City jetpack cheat code.

How to get Jetpack in GTA Vice City?

The makers have added a jetpack in the game and the players can fly around the entire map with the same. There is no specific location in the game where a player can find a jetpack. But they can use the Jetpack mod in the game and just type in “Jetpack” while playing the game. This will activate the cheat and the player will get a jetpack on the back instantly. Keep in mind that using these cheat codes is against the game’s rules and it might just get your Rockstar account banned. But a number of the players have been trying out these exciting codes to make the most out of their GTA Vice City game. Apart from the GTA Vice City jetpack cheat code, there are also a number of other codes that one can use in the game. players can spawn a tank in gta vice city and increases their adventure by flying a helicopter in gta vice city. To help out the players, here is a list of all of the cheat codes one can use in the game. Read

Cheat Codes for GTA Vice City

Weapon Set 1: THUGSTOOLS

Weapon Set 2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS

Weapon Set 3: NUTTERTOOLS

Full Health: ASPIRINE

Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

Increase Wanted Level by 2: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

Lower Wanted Level to 0: LEAVEMEALONE

Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

Speed Up Gameplay: ONSPEED

Slow Down Gameplay: BOOOOOORING

Quick Clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

Spawn Tank: PANZER

Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE

Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST

Spawn Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Spawn Hearse: THELASTRIDE

Spawn Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR

Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR

Spawn Caddie : BETTERTHANWALKING

Flying Boats: AIRSHIP

Nearby Vehicles Explode: BIGBANG

Road Rage: MIAMITRAFFIC

Pink Cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

Flying Vehicles: COMEFLYWITHME

Handling Buff: GRIPISEVERYTHING

All Traffic Lights Green: GREENLIGHT

Amphibious Cars: SEAWAYS

Invisible Cars: WHEELSAREALLINEED

Big Wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

Ricardo Skin: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

Lance Skin: LOOKLIKELANCE

Ken Skin: MYSONISALAWYER

Hilary Skin: ILOOKLIKEHILARY

Jezz Skin: ROCKANDROLLMAN

Dick Skin: WELOVEOURDICK

Phil Skin: ONEARMEDBANDIT

Sonny Skin: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

Mercedes Skin: FOXYLITTLETHING

Candy Suxxx Skin: IWANTBIGTITS

Random Outfit : STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

Hostile Pedestrians: NOBODYLIKESME

Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

Armed Female Pedestrians: CHICKSWITHGUNS

Ladies' Man: FANNYMAGNET

Sunny Weather: ALOVELYDAY

Cloudy Weather: APLEASANTDAY

Very Cloudy Weather: ABITDRIEG

Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING

Rainy Weather: CATSANDDOGS

Smoke a Cigarette: CERTAINDEATH

Fat Skin: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

Skinny Skin: PROGRAMMER

Invincibility: YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE

Buy All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES

Mass Bike Spawn: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY

Spawn Hunter: AMERICAHELICOPTER

Spawn Aeroplane: FLYINGWAYS

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER