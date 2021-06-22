How To Get Jetpack In GTA Vice City? Here Are The Cheat Codes To Use

GTA Vice has been one of the most iconic releases by Rockstar Games to date. The makers had added a number of different things to do in the game but some of the players were more interested in hacking it. The makers had added an option where the players could type gta vice city cheats and almost get away with anything in the game. Thus the players have recently been asking questions like how to get a jetpack in GTA Vice City. Read more to know about the GTA Vice City jetpack cheat code.
How to get Jetpack in GTA Vice City?
The makers have added a jetpack in the game and the players can fly around the entire map with the same. There is no specific location in the game where a player can find a jetpack. But they can use the Jetpack mod in the game and just type in “Jetpack” while playing the game. This will activate the cheat and the player will get a jetpack on the back instantly. Keep in mind that using these cheat codes is against the game’s rules and it might just get your Rockstar account banned. But a number of the players have been trying out these exciting codes to make the most out of their GTA Vice City game. Apart from the GTA Vice City jetpack cheat code, there are also a number of other codes that one can use in the game. players can spawn a tank in gta vice city and increases their adventure by flying a helicopter in gta vice city. To help out the players, here is a list of all of the cheat codes one can use in the game. Read
Cheat Codes for GTA Vice City
- Weapon Set 1: THUGSTOOLS
- Weapon Set 2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS
- Weapon Set 3: NUTTERTOOLS
- Full Health: ASPIRINE
- Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION
- Increase Wanted Level by 2: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
- Lower Wanted Level to 0: LEAVEMEALONE
- Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
- Speed Up Gameplay: ONSPEED
- Slow Down Gameplay: BOOOOOORING
- Quick Clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
- Spawn Tank: PANZER
- Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn Hearse: THELASTRIDE
- Spawn Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR
- Spawn Caddie : BETTERTHANWALKING
- Flying Boats: AIRSHIP
- Nearby Vehicles Explode: BIGBANG
- Road Rage: MIAMITRAFFIC
- Pink Cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
- Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
- Flying Vehicles: COMEFLYWITHME
- Handling Buff: GRIPISEVERYTHING
- All Traffic Lights Green: GREENLIGHT
- Amphibious Cars: SEAWAYS
- Invisible Cars: WHEELSAREALLINEED
- Big Wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
- Ricardo Skin: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
- Lance Skin: LOOKLIKELANCE
- Ken Skin: MYSONISALAWYER
- Hilary Skin: ILOOKLIKEHILARY
- Jezz Skin: ROCKANDROLLMAN
- Dick Skin: WELOVEOURDICK
- Phil Skin: ONEARMEDBANDIT
- Sonny Skin: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
- Mercedes Skin: FOXYLITTLETHING
- Candy Suxxx Skin: IWANTBIGTITS
- Random Outfit : STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
- Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
- Hostile Pedestrians: NOBODYLIKESME
- Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
- Armed Female Pedestrians: CHICKSWITHGUNS
- Ladies' Man: FANNYMAGNET
- Sunny Weather: ALOVELYDAY
- Cloudy Weather: APLEASANTDAY
- Very Cloudy Weather: ABITDRIEG
- Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING
- Rainy Weather: CATSANDDOGS
- Smoke a Cigarette: CERTAINDEATH
- Fat Skin: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
- Skinny Skin: PROGRAMMER
- Invincibility: YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
- Buy All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
- Mass Bike Spawn: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
- Spawn Hunter: AMERICAHELICOPTER
- Spawn Aeroplane: FLYINGWAYS
IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER