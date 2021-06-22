How To Get A Helicopter In GTA Vice City? Use These Cheat Codes And Spawn Any Vehicle

GTA Vice City has been the talk of the gaming community for a long time now. This is mostly because a number of players are back at this classic game. One of the major points of attraction of this game was the use of different cheat codes. Currently, these players have been searching for answers to questions like how to get a helicopter in GTA Vice City. To help out the players, here is all the information needed to know about the cheat codes for helicopters in GTA Vice City. Read more to know about the GTA Vice City helicopter cheat code.

How to get a helicopter in GTA Vice City?

The makers of the game have added a number of different cheat codes that can get the players anything they want. Most recently, the players are trying to know how to get helicopters in the game and it is certainly easy to get one. First, the players can roam around in the game to find out. There is no specific place of the helicopter in the game and it can be spawned anywhere. If the players have still not been able to get a helicopter, then they can just type in “AMERICAHELICOPTER” on their PC to spawn a helicopter right in front of them. Keep in mind that spawning this vehicle needs some space or else you will not be able to take off in the helicopter. Apart from this, here is also a list of some other cheat codes to use in GTA Vice City. Keep in mind that cheat codes are illegal to use and might lead to your account getting banned from the game.

Cheat Codes for GTA Vice City

Weapon Set 1: THUGSTOOLS

Weapon Set 2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS

Weapon Set 3: NUTTERTOOLS

Full Health: ASPIRINE

Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

Increase Wanted Level by 2: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

Lower Wanted Level to 0: LEAVEMEALONE

Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

Speed Up Gameplay: ONSPEED

Slow Down Gameplay: BOOOOOORING

Quick Clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

Spawn Tank: PANZER

Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE

Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST

Spawn Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Spawn Hearse: THELASTRIDE

Spawn Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR

Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR

Spawn Caddie : BETTERTHANWALKING

Flying Boats: AIRSHIP

Nearby Vehicles Explode: BIGBANG

Road Rage: MIAMITRAFFIC

Pink Cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

Flying Vehicles: COMEFLYWITHME

Handling Buff: GRIPISEVERYTHING

All Traffic Lights Green: GREENLIGHT

Amphibious Cars: SEAWAYS

Invisible Cars: WHEELSAREALLINEED

Big Wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

Ricardo Skin: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

Lance Skin: LOOKLIKELANCE

Ken Skin: MYSONISALAWYER

Hilary Skin: ILOOKLIKEHILARY

Jezz Skin: ROCKANDROLLMAN

Dick Skin: WELOVEOURDICK

Phil Skin: ONEARMEDBANDIT

Sonny Skin: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

Mercedes Skin: FOXYLITTLETHING

Candy Suxxx Skin: IWANTBIGTITS

Random Outfit : STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

Hostile Pedestrians: NOBODYLIKESME

Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

Armed Female Pedestrians: CHICKSWITHGUNS

Ladies' Man: FANNYMAGNET

Sunny Weather: ALOVELYDAY

Cloudy Weather: APLEASANTDAY

Very Cloudy Weather: ABITDRIEG

Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING

Rainy Weather: CATSANDDOGS

Smoke a Cigarette: CERTAINDEATH

Fat Skin: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

Skinny Skin: PROGRAMMER

Invincibility: YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE

Buy All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES

Mass Bike Spawn: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY

Spawn Hunter: AMERICAHELICOPTER

Spawn Aeroplane: FLYINGWAYS

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER