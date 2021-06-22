How To Get A Helicopter In GTA Vice City? Use These Cheat Codes And Spawn Any Vehicle

GTA Vice City has been the talk of the gaming community for a long time now. This is mostly because a number of players are back at this classic game. One of the major points of attraction of this game was the use of different cheat codes. Currently, these players have been searching for answers to questions like how to get a helicopter in GTA Vice City. To help out the players, here is all the information needed to know about the cheat codes for helicopters in GTA Vice City. Read more to know about the GTA Vice City helicopter cheat code.
How to get a helicopter in GTA Vice City?
The makers of the game have added a number of different cheat codes that can get the players anything they want. Most recently, the players are trying to know how to get helicopters in the game and it is certainly easy to get one. First, the players can roam around in the game to find out. There is no specific place of the helicopter in the game and it can be spawned anywhere. If the players have still not been able to get a helicopter, then they can just type in “AMERICAHELICOPTER” on their PC to spawn a helicopter right in front of them. Keep in mind that spawning this vehicle needs some space or else you will not be able to take off in the helicopter. Apart from this, here is also a list of some other cheat codes to use in GTA Vice City. Keep in mind that cheat codes are illegal to use and might lead to your account getting banned from the game.
Cheat Codes for GTA Vice City
- Weapon Set 1: THUGSTOOLS
- Weapon Set 2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS
- Weapon Set 3: NUTTERTOOLS
- Full Health: ASPIRINE
- Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION
- Increase Wanted Level by 2: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
- Lower Wanted Level to 0: LEAVEMEALONE
- Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
- Speed Up Gameplay: ONSPEED
- Slow Down Gameplay: BOOOOOORING
- Quick Clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
- Spawn Tank: PANZER
- Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn Hearse: THELASTRIDE
- Spawn Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR
- Spawn Caddie : BETTERTHANWALKING
- Flying Boats: AIRSHIP
- Nearby Vehicles Explode: BIGBANG
- Road Rage: MIAMITRAFFIC
- Pink Cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
- Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
- Flying Vehicles: COMEFLYWITHME
- Handling Buff: GRIPISEVERYTHING
- All Traffic Lights Green: GREENLIGHT
- Amphibious Cars: SEAWAYS
- Invisible Cars: WHEELSAREALLINEED
- Big Wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
- Ricardo Skin: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
- Lance Skin: LOOKLIKELANCE
- Ken Skin: MYSONISALAWYER
- Hilary Skin: ILOOKLIKEHILARY
- Jezz Skin: ROCKANDROLLMAN
- Dick Skin: WELOVEOURDICK
- Phil Skin: ONEARMEDBANDIT
- Sonny Skin: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
- Mercedes Skin: FOXYLITTLETHING
- Candy Suxxx Skin: IWANTBIGTITS
- Random Outfit : STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
- Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
- Hostile Pedestrians: NOBODYLIKESME
- Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
- Armed Female Pedestrians: CHICKSWITHGUNS
- Ladies' Man: FANNYMAGNET
- Sunny Weather: ALOVELYDAY
- Cloudy Weather: APLEASANTDAY
- Very Cloudy Weather: ABITDRIEG
- Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING
- Rainy Weather: CATSANDDOGS
- Smoke a Cigarette: CERTAINDEATH
- Fat Skin: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
- Skinny Skin: PROGRAMMER
- Invincibility: YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
- Buy All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
- Mass Bike Spawn: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
- Spawn Hunter: AMERICAHELICOPTER
- Spawn Aeroplane: FLYINGWAYS
IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER