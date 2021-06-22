How To Get A Tank In GTA Vice City? Three Ways To Get A Rhino Tank In The Game

Developed by Rockstar, GTA Vice City is amongst the most popular games around the world. This is mostly because a number of players are back at this classic game. One of the major points of attraction of this game was the use of different types of weapons, codes, vehicles and tanks. The game is available for purchase on Steam, many players keep downloading the application from there. If you are a new player and you are wondering about how to get a tank in GTA Vice City, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to get a tank in GTA Vice City?

Using the GTA Vice City Tank Cheat code Method -

Getting a tank in GTA Vice City is easy and you can have it in several ways. However, the easiest way to do so using cheat codes. Yes, that is the simplest way you can get a Rhino Tank in the game, and all you have to do is use the "PANZER" cheat code. But, some players avoid using cheats and like to try various adventurous ways.

Using the GTA Vice City tank mission -

The other way to get a Rhino Tank is by starting the "Sir, Yes Sir!" GTA Vice city tank mission by Colonel Cortez where a Rhino tank is the main objective. In Colonel Cortez: Sir, Yes Sir! mission, you need to get into the tank and then steal it. But, it would not be a cup of tea because you are still on a mission and if you let the timer run out the tank explodes.

To park a tank in your house, you need to head to one of your houses. Now, you need to get out and stand in front of the garage door. Then, all you need to do is wait until the timer to runs out and the tank explodes. Once that is done, just step away and let the door close, and you have stolen a tank successfully.

Using the Wanted Stars Level -

There is yet another way, and it is by provoking the army to come for you. Here you need to get the 6 stars on the wanted level in GTA Vice City. To do so, just go to Sunshine Autos and get to the second floor, and start shooting all windows. Once you reach 6 stars, the Tank will come, all you need to do is shoot the tank driver and steal the Rhino without getting busted.

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER