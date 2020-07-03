How To Get LaMelo Ball In NBA 2K20? Which New Players Have Been Added To NBA 2K20?

NBA 2k20 happens to be one of the most successful basketball games to be released. This is because of the realistic graphics and smooth motion of the gameplay. The game is the 21st addition to the 2K franchise and was released on August 21, 2019. The players are currently waiting for the latest version of the game to hit the play stores. But before the release of 2K21, the players have been getting the most out of the older version of the basketball simulation game.

Also Read | Where Is The Treasure Map In NBA 2K20 And Which Are The Best Spots To Find Them?

Also Read | NBA 2K20: Romelu Lukaku And Thibaut Courtois Battle It Out In Celtics Vs Bucks Online Game

How to get LaMelo Ball in NBA 2K20?

A huge number of players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. Players have been trying to figure out questions like,“how to get LaMelo Ball in NBA 2K20?”. The NBA 2020 Draft pick players were added to the game way sooner than expected. Along with LaMelo Ball, some other players from the draft were also added which can be selected from NBA 2K20’s MyTeam mode. Thus, if one still wants to figure out, “how to get LaMelo Ball in NBA 2K20?”, they can see our step-by-step guide to get the player for NBA 2K20. Read more to know how to get LaMelo Ball in NBA 2K20.

Also Read | Devin Booker Wins NBA 2K20 Players In All-Phoenix Suns Final

Introducing NEXT Packs 🔥🔥🔥 For the first time ever, top NBA prospects are getting an early start in MyTEAM. Run with these future rookies:



GO or 💎 LaMelo Ball

GO or 💎 James Wiseman

GO or PD Cole Anthony

GO or PD Onyeka Okongwu

GO or 💎 Anthony Edwards

GO or PD R.J. Hampton pic.twitter.com/foVKPIXyg6 — NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) June 25, 2020

The players can find LaMelo Ball in My Team section of the game. This was a new addition by the developers and has certainly excited a number of gamers. Along with this new draft pick, the makers have also added popular players like James Wiseman, Cole Anthony, Onyeka Okongwu, Anthony Edwards and R.J. Hampton. In the game, LaMelo Ball’s 95 rated game card also has given the players an option to use his different abilities. His stats for the game are:

Playmaking: 90

Passing: 96

Passing Accuracy and IQ: 90

Shot: 98

Stamina: 98

Hustle: 98

Also Read | Devin Booker Wins NBA 2K20 Players In All-Phoenix Suns Final

More about NBA 2K21

The players will currently be looking out to order the new addition to the 2K franchise with, NBA 2K21. The game is an upcoming basketball simulation video game that has been getting a lot of attention in recent days. The game has been developed by Visual Concepts and is being published by 2K Sports. The game is based on the National Basketball Association and it will be the 22nd addition to the NBA gaming franchise. The makers have started the pre-order and it will be released on September 4th, 2020.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant's Galaxy Opal Card On NBA 2K20 My Team Can Now Be Unlocked For FREE