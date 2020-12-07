How To Get Level 101 In Cold War? Learn About The Cold War Progression System

COD Cold War has been in the stores for a while now. Players are flocking to this game in massive numbers. The game paired up with next-gen consoles and graphics has contributed to its success. Players are putting in hours while playing Cold War trying to reach the top. Leveling up can be a tricky concept for any game. Many players have wondered how to get level 101 in Cold War.

How to get Level 101 in Cold War?

Cold War follows a prestige system for the leveling up of the players. Players will have to increase their seasonal levels to increase their overall levels. Players will have to complete seasonal challenges and milestones to level up their players in Cold War. Players will have to work their way across military rank 1-51 to reach the first prestige level. Players will have to reach Prestige level 3 to cross Level 101 in Cold War. Here are all the Prestige and their rewards:

Prestige 1: Season Level 1, sticker/emblem, and prestige key.

Prestige 2: Season Level 50, sticker/emblem, prestige key, and a weapon blueprint.

Prestige 3: Season Level 100, sticker/emblem, and prestige key.

Players will have to grind through the seasons to level up and reach level 101 in Cold War. Players that are able to reach Season level 200 will be acknowledged by Treyarch and will be given the Prestige Master Title as that is no easy feat to achieve.

Cold War Ray Gun Glitch

Ray Gun is one of the new additions to the weapon roster in Cold War. There is a glitch in the game wherein if the player dies and is revived by one of their teammates while using the Ray Gun in Cold War Zombies Die Maschine map, the player will not be able to use the Ray Gun again and the glitch also blocks access to the player’s secondary weapon too. If the player decides to open a box for a secondary weapon, that will disappear too. Due to this glitch the player is just left with his primary weapon and fists to fight off the Zombie Horde, which can be a tough task for most players. There are ways to fix this Cold War Zombies glitch, however:

The first method is by letting the character die completely and get respawned in the game for a fresh loadout.

The second method is to keep the Ray Gun in gun slot 1.

