Cold War Diamond Camo Glitch: Here's How To Activate This Glitch

The players have recently been trying to find out answers to stuff like some popular glitches in the Cold War.

Diamond Camo glitch

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenged given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like what is the diamond camo glitch and how to do the diamond camo glitch in the Cold War. Well, this is because the players have recently been experiencing and complaining about the glitch. But if you still have not figured out what is the diamond camo glitch and how to do the diamond camo glitch in the Cold War, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete COD Cold War Guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about COD Cold War diamond camo glitch.

The player will first need to unlock a weapon’s skin eg: Gold Camo. They can buy the skin for any of their weapons.

Join a game and try and finish some of the few challenges required. Try and unlock the Gold Camo for a weapon.

As soon as you buy it, close the application and leave the game and log off. Switch off the gaming console and wait for a moment.

Try and log back in the game. The players might now see these same challenges left to be completed to unlock that gold camo which was just finished a while back.

Complete the challenges again. The player will have to count the number of Gold Camo skins they theoretically need to unlock and get its Diamond Camo skin.

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

