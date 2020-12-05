Cold War Makers Decide To Push The Release Of Season 1 To December 15

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. They have recently been trying to find out answers to stuff like some popular glitches in the Cold War. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to Cold war Season 1. Read more to know about the release of Cold War Season one and the new Warzone map.

Cold War season 1 delayed

Season One is coming.



An unprecedented drop of free content arrives in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on 12/16.



The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like when does Cold War season 1 start and when is season 1 of Cold War releasing. Well, this is because the makers have now announced that the Season 1 release has been pushed to December 15. But if you still have not figured out when does Cold War season 1 start and when is season 1 of Cold War releasing, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete COD Cold War Guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about COD Cold War Season 1.

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

