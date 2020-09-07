How To Get Magnezone In Pokemon Go? How To Get Magnetic Lure Module?

Pokemon Go, which one of the leading AR-based virtual reality games, has been bringing many dreams to life. A few years ago, players did not ever anticipate that they will be getting a chance to get their virtual Pocket monster to fight battles and evolve them. This game is not only helping many Pokemon fans to fulfil their dream to be a Pokemon Master but it also allows them to make their pocket monster evolve from small tier-one Pokemon to the highest evolution stage.

However, there is a certain pocket monster called the Magnezone in Pokemon Go that tat many players are trying to obtain. This is why many players are wondering about "how to get Magnezone?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to get Magnezone in Pokemon Go?

Before you learn how to get Magnezone in Pokemon Go, you need to know that this pokemon is the Generation 4 evolution of Magneton from Generation 1. So, there are actually two ways to get Magnezone in Pokemon Go, first, you can simply collect Magnemite candies and hit evolve to get Magnezone. Or one can choose to find a new item called a Magnetic Lure Module. The Magnetic Lure Module is one of the new items in the store.

How to get Magnetic Lure Module?

Similar to all the modules, the Magnetic Lure modules used for Magnezone in Pokemon Go help players to evolve their respective pokemon. You can buy them from the Pokemon GO store for 200 coins and then use them at a PokeStop. To get a Magnetic Lure module, just a buy and head to a PokeStop that does not have a Lure active, and use the item.

Now once you have a Magnetic Lure module you can use it to evolve your Gen 1 Magneton to your favourite Gen 4 Magnezone in Pokemon Go. However, you can still choose to use 100 Magnemite candies later if you do not want to spend money.

