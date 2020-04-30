How To Get Neon Wings In Fortnite Through Fortnite Party Royale Rewards?

Fortnite's latest experiment for players to have an easy-go experience, keeping aside the battle and building is called Fortnite Party Royale. In this new mode, players can leave their weapons outside the door and just have a good time at the Fortnite Party Royale. Along with this new mode, a number of leakers on the internet are reporting that Fortnite Party Royale Rewards will include the latest addition of neon wings.

How to get Fortnite neon wings?

The latest Fortnite neon wings are reportedly going to be a part of a Limited Time Mode (LTM) experiment. The neon wings are categorised in Epic Fortnite Back Blings. The specifications of the Fortnite neon wings have also leaked on the internet along with how they will look during gameplay. Check it out below -

New Gift:



Celebrate Party Royale's Premiere with the music-reactive Neon Wings Back Bling. Get the Party Started!

Here's how the Free Reactive "Neon Wings" Back Bling will look like ingame



Here's how the Free Reactive "Neon Wings" Back Bling will look like ingame

Party Royale info thread | #Fortnite



Neon Wings - Reactive - Responds to music.



Neon Wings - Reactive - Responds to music.

This new mode should be available this Friday!

How to get the Fortnite neon wings?

The Fortnite neon wings will be a part of the LTM Fortnite Party Royale rewards. The music reactive neon wings will be rewarded to players as they click to try out the Fortnite Party Royale. This experimental LTM will reportedly get tested for a limited time on Friday, April 30, 2020, at 9 PM EST. while some leakers have already had their hands on the beta version of the Fortnite Party Royale, this will be the first time players will be given a chance to try out the Fortnite neon wings.

