How To Get Shiny Mew In Pokemon Go? Find Out All The New Changes Here

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game which was developed and published in 2016 by the Niantic in collaboration with The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokémon franchise, the game was made by the collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Hacking Tutorial: Follow This Guide To Know All About Hacking

How to Get Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go Kanto Tour

Also read | How To Get Ammo In Cyberpunk 2077? Complete Guide For New Action Role-playing Game

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed-experience features

All Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be appearing in the wild, will be appearing in raids, will be appearing in encounters after research tasks, will be attracted to Incense, or will be obtainable via Evolution during this time.

Try to collect the first 150 Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto to earn rewards and bragging rights! You’ll be able to track your progress in the Today View.

Select which experience you want: Red Version or Green Version. See below for more details on the differences between these experiences!

All 150 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be available as Shiny Pokémon, some of them for the first time! In addition, you’ll be more likely to encounter certain Shiny Pokémon in the wild depending on the event version you selected. Check out the version overview below for more information.

Enjoy an event-exclusive Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research story, which you can complete to earn an encounter with a special Pokémon!

Once you complete the first Special Research line, you’ll be able to access a second event-exclusive Special Research story, meant to be completed over a long period of time, in which you’ll embark on a long and challenging journey to discover Shiny Mew.

You’ll earn more Candy for catching Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region.

If you purchase a Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket by a certain date, you’ll also receive tickets for the January and February Community Day Special Research stories for free! See details below.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto nonticketed-experience features

The following features will be available to all Trainers during the event, regardless of whether they purchase a ticket!

Some Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto will be appearing in the wild and in raids.

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will be returning to Legendary raids! See below for these Pokémon’s featured exclusive attacks.

All Trainers will be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research.

Trade range will be increased to 40 km.

Also read | Sephiroth Introduced As Next Big DLC Character In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Also read | Fortnite Week 2 Challenge: How To Drive Through Flaming Rings? Get All Locations