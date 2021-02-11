Valheim Wolf Armor: Defeat The Bonemass Boss To Obtain Materials For Wolf Armor

Valheim is a survival sandbox Viking game which launched on 2nd February. The game is currently on the top of the best sellers list and has a rating of “overwhelmingly positive” with more than 13,000 reviews. Just like in other survival games, gathering materials for crafting a particular item is a common thing. Continue reading to know how to get Valheim Wolf armor.

How to get Wolf Armor in Valheim?

One of the armor sets that the players can get their hands on in Valheim is the Wolf Armor and this can be obtained by finding Silver. The best way for doing this is to prepare for a battle against one of the bosses known as Bonemass. When the players defeat Bonemass, they are rewarded with the Wishbone. It is an equippable item that is used for pinpointing the location of underground treasures and these include items like Silver Veins. Here’s what you’ll need to craft a full set of Wolf Armor:

Wolf Armor Chest – 20x Silver, 5x Wolf Pelt, 1x Chain

Wolf Armor Legs – 20x Silver, 5x wolf Pelt, 4x Wolf Fang

Wolf Fur Cape – 6x Wolf Pelt, 4x Silver, 1x Wolf Trophy

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 or later

Processor: 2.6 GHz Dual Core or similar

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 500 series or similar

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 or later

Processor: i5 3GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 series or similar

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 1 GB available space

Valheim Update

Ragdoll destruction network fix

Dedicated server ugly file-flag shutdown system removed (Use CTRL-C or SIGINT instead)

Updated reference server start scripts (Please update local copies)

World & character save improvements

Teleport ore chest hack fix

Remove structure resource dupe bug fix

Server map set to server name to make it filterable in steam server-browser

Localization fixes

Added enemy awareness indicator to enemy hands

Sneak tweaks

Added save directory override to dedicated servers (-savedir)

AI fixes

Lower dmg on deathsquitos

Fixed text-msg icon

Updated server manual PDF

More server list improvements (removed initial server list request to lower network traffic)

Carts detach when teleporting

