Valheim Dedicated Server Not Showing Up: Here's How To Fix This Issue

Valheim has taken over the gaming community because of the interesting action role-playing concept of the game. Because of the launch, it has been the most trending game of the community and the players seem to love it. But some of the players have been asking a lot of questions related to it. They have recently been trying to solve their doubts about the game. So here gathered is all the information about the same.

Valheim dedicated server not showing up

The players have recently been searching about Valheim dedicated server not showing up. This has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the gaming community. It seems that there has been a minor bug in the game. A common fix to Valheim dedicated servers not showing up is to restart the game. But if you are still facing issues with Valheim servers, then we could have a solution for you right here. We have listed skype that might help you fix your issue. Apart from that, we have also attached a video from Youtube that could help you out. Read more about Valheim dedicated server not showing up.

How to fix Valheim server?

Open the Steam app (It doesn't matter if Valheim is already running).

Then click on the View menu that will be located on the top left

Then choose the Servers option.

Steam server browser will then open on your screen.

Open the favorites tab.

Select add a server option.

You will then need to enter the IP address of the server.

This should add that particular server to your list.

Choose the server and Connect it by entering the password.

It will open the game, Valheim

Re-enter the password and start playing the game.

Valheim is basically an exploring fantasy game that has been created with inspirations from Norse mythology and Viking culture. The game requires its players to begin the adventure at the relatively peaceful center of Valheim and face all the problems and challenges as they keep moving ahead in the game. It is also believed that the more you travel in this game, the more challenging the world becomes. Apart from fighting and battles, the players are also required to pick up valuable materials in order to craft deadlier weapons and better armor. The game also gives its players an opportunity to create Viking strongholds and outposts all over the world. The key to winning this game is creating longships and sailing the great oceans in search of exotic lands. The game was recently released and since then it has been dominating the gaming community.

