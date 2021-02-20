How To Get Smooth Stone In Minecraft? Learn How To Craft This Valuable Resource

Minecraft is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry. This game became massively popular on mobile platforms and was then released for consoles too. In Minecraft, players get to envision and create almost anything they can imagine. The game also allows the player to enter PVE and PVP game modes. Players can also try and unlock new awards and resources in Minecraft. Numerous players are asking how to get Smooth Stone in Minecraft. Read to find out.

How to get Smooth Stone in Minecraft?

Minecraft is a game where the player gets to build and craft new things with the help of resources they can amass in the game. There are various types of resources in Minecraft, some need to be made, and some need to be found by exploration. The Smooth stone needs to be made in Minecraft in order to use it for building and crafting. Check out how to make Smooth Stone in Minecraft below:

First, the players need to find Cobbler Stone. This is the most commonly found resource in Minecraft and the players can obtain it by using their Pickaxe. The cobbler stone will have various uses in this process. The first use would be to use cobbler stone to craft a furnace and the second use is that this the resource that will be converted into the Smooth Stone.

Coal is the second important resource that players would need to find. Coal is also pretty common to find in Minecraft, players can use their pickaxe on stones with black spots on them to obtain coal. Coal would be used to power up the furnace.

Now the players will need to build a furnace, they can do that by using the crafting menu and filling it with 8 cobbler stones, and leaving the center block empty.

After building the Furnace, the players need to use it to turn the cobbler stone into a stone. First, they need to power the Furnace by putting Coal in the bottom slot and then put the cobbler stone in the top slot to turn it to stone.

For the final part of the process, the players will have to fire up the Furnace again. Repeat the process, put the coal in the bottom slot but instead of the cobbler stone, used the newly created stone and put it in the top slot. This should convert the stone into Smooth Stone and provide the players with a new resource for their building and crafting in Minecraft.

