How To Play Minecraft On Oculus Quest 2? Know How To Run Minecraft On Oculus Quest 2

The gaming scene has taken up VR as its likely arrangements as of now. Virtual Reality will help overhaul the gaming scene totally. It will change the way players approach a game, playing styles, and furthermore, the client base. It will give another interesting degree of inundation for the players that they have never been seen.

Oculus by Facebook has been one of the pioneers of VR innovation. Oculus Rift was their first VR gadget which was fruitful and now they have concocted their most recent VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2. Players want to know how to play Minecraft on Oculus Quest 2.

How to Play Minecraft in Oculus Quest 2?

To play Minecraft on Oculus Quest 2, the players need to complete some prerequisites. Here’s How to play Minecraft on Oculus Quest 2:

First, the players need to install Java on their PC

Then the players need to buy and download the Minecraft Java Version on their PC

After that, the players should run the game to check if it is working fine

Then the players need to download and install Steam VR on their PC

After that, the players can download Vivecraft to run Minecraft on Oculus Quest 2

Then the players need to open the Minecraft Java version and choose the Vivecraft Profile to run the game on the Oculus Quest 2.

To connect the Oculus Quest 2 to the PC the players will need a cable and install the Virtual Desktop Streamer Application

And finally through this method players can easily enjoy Minecraft on the Oculus Quest 2.

Oculus Quest 2 Specs

The Oculus Quest 2 is the most advanced VR headset to date. To create such an advanced headset, the developers have added a number of intense features. These features will enable the Oculus Quest 2 to handle the next-gen graphics. Here is the spec sheet for the Oculus Quest 2:

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2

RAM: 6GB

Resolution: 1832 x 1920

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Storage: 64GB / 256GB

Integrated speakers and microphone

2-3 hours of battery life

Adjustable IPD with three settings for 58, 63, and 68mm

Redesigned controllers

Software Requirements:

To use Oculus Link, the players need the Oculus PC app. Once they've downloaded the PC app, make sure that the Oculus PC software version is up to date and that their Quest is running the latest operating system.

