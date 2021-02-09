Minecraft Dungeons DLC Release Date; Everything We Know About The Upcoming DLC Update

Minecraft Dungeons game devs have announced through their Twitter that the latest DLC expansion for the game will be released in the month of February 2021. The new DLC expansion will be called 'Flames of the Nether'. Read on to know more about this DLC and its release date.

Minecraft Dungeons DLC Release Date

Minecraft Dungeons DLC 'Flames of the Nether' will be out on February 24, 2021. This new expansion pack will contain six new missions. The DLC also has new artefacts, weapons and gear. Those who buy the expansion will also get two new Minecraft dungeons DLC skins in-game and a new Baby Ghast pet. The expansion pack is coming alongside a free update which is rumoured to be a very large and game-changing update for the game. So, even if you don't plan to buy the DLC expansion pack, you'll be getting plenty of free content with the new update.

Over the years, Minecraft Dungeons has had three significant DLC expansions packs since the game launched in May 2020. The first game pass gave the players the first two DLC expansions - called Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter respectively. The third DLC was released in December 2020 and was called the Howling Peaks DLC. If players choose to buy the new season pass, they will get all the above mentioned DLC's along with the 'Flames of the Nether DLC'. Players can also choose to just buy the latest DLC if they have the rest.

Heroes, things are heating up!



Flames of the Nether DLC is being served hot on February 24 – we’ve also cooked up one of our biggest free updates ever! Learn more about Dungeons’ first interdimensional adventure!



Minecraft Dungeons DLC Price

At the time of writing this article, the price for Flames of the Nether DLC expansions hasn't been announced yet. However, the previous DLC's have been priced at 5.99 USD and the Season Pass has been priced at 19.99 USD. Remember the season pass gives you access to the game along with all the 4 released DLC's.

The game's free update also includes a lot of new content as well. Players will be introduced to a new feature called Ancient Hunts. These will be endgame missions where players will have to defeat Ancient mobs to get high-level Gilded gear. Players can also earn a decent amount of gold by doing these missions. Stay tuned for more news on Minecraft Dungeons.

