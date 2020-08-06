How To Get Tattoos In 2k20? Learn To Get And Remove Tattoos In NBA 2k20 Here

Famously known as 2k20, the NBA 2k20 is available for all Esports games lovers on platforms like PC, Xbox One and PS4. Filled with interesting moves and graphics, this basketball simulation video game is developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports. While this basketball game is based on the National Basketball Association, it has never failed to awe its gaming community. Some of its users find it difficult to do certain important other interfaces which could help you to tattoo your character in the game. However, many players have reported having difficulting in understanding "how to get tattoos in 2k20?" or "how to remove tattoos in 2k20?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know:

How to get tattoos in 2k20?

As you get promoted further in the game, you unlock new places where you can get your NBA 2k20 character inked. Initially, the character in 2k20 gets a chance to tattoo itself on hands and legs, and then shoulders, and more. Getting Tattoos in 2k20 is easy and it can be done by following the process:

A player just has to visit The Paint Tattoos which located directly beside Docs.

At the tattoo parlour, you will get various tattoos in 2k20 and their options

You can choose your favourite tattoo for your MyPLAYER using VC.

As you level, more areas of your body become available to tattoo.

How to remove tattoos in 2k20?

To remove a tattoo from your MyPLAYER in NBA 2k20, go to The Paint Tattoo store.

Now select the tattoo in the list which you want to remove from your character's body. For example, if you want to remove a tattoo from your sleeves, choose the category and choose the tattoo.

Now, you will be able to see "Remove Tattoos." To continue the process, press the 'Triangle' on PS4 or 'Y' on Xbox to remove tattoos.

Once you have pressed the required button, a window will open which will ask you further about the removal of the tattoos. However, all you need to do is select the tattoo you want to remove and then press 'Square' in PS4 or 'X' on Xbox to remove tattoos in 2k20.

Now, you just have to confirm a few things and it is done.

Images ~ Screengrab from the game

