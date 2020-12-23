Warzone Best DMR 14 Loadout: Check Out What's Needed For The Best DMR 14 Setup

COD Warzone has become one of the most popular Call of Duty games out there today. Other than being the most popular, it is also one of the most competitive. Players that join the game now, will be absolutely battered by the veterans. To overcome this barrier, the players should improve upon their loadout game. Many players have asked about the best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone.

Best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone

Players should always be well versed with multiple load-outs for several weapons in the game. This gives the player an upper hand on their opponents and also helps them learn which weapons suit their playstyle the most. For the Best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone, the player needs to keep in mind the DMR 14 Class, DMR 14 Loadout, and DMR 14 attachments. Here’s what the player needs to create the Best DMR 14 loadout in Cold War:

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 20.8″ Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Warzone Bunker Locations

A brand new killstreak called Foresight has been added to Warzone in Season 6. This killstreak can only be activated through the bunkers. Here’s a list of Bunker locations and codes that will help the player get into these bunkers and equip the killstreak:

Bunker Locations:

Bunker 1: Can be found on the northern end of the Junkyard region

Bunker 2: This one can also be found on the northern end of the Junkyard, in the middle of the Junkyard and Boneyard.

Bunker 3: This bunker can be found between the military base and dam in Bloc 23

Bunker 4: This bunker can be located on the southern end of the Junkyard region west of the Boneyard

Bunker 5: The 5th bunker can be located towards the south of the military base in the Lazoff Pass region

Bunker 6: The 6th bunker can be found towards the east of the quarry in Bloc 18

Bunker 7: Head towards the northeast side of the Verdansk stadium to find the 7th bunker

Bunker 8: For this bunker also head towards the northeast side of the Verdansk stadium in Bloc 18

Bunker 9: Move towards the northeast side of the prison in the southeast corner of the map for the 9th Bunker

Bunker 10: The 10th Bunker can be found towards the south of the park near the edge of the map

Bunker Codes:

Warzone Prison shack code - 72948531

Warzone Farmland code - 49285163

South Junkyard - 97264138

North Junkyard - 87624851

Park (nuke) - 60274513

TV Station - 27495810

