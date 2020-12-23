Last Updated:

Warzone Best DMR 14 Loadout: Check Out What's Needed For The Best DMR 14 Setup

Warzone is a competitive game and being well versed with the weapons in this game can prove to be helpful. Check out the Best DMR 14 Loadout here.

warzone

COD Warzone has become one of the most popular Call of Duty games out there today. Other than being the most popular, it is also one of the most competitive. Players that join the game now, will be absolutely battered by the veterans. To overcome this barrier, the players should improve upon their loadout game. Many players have asked about the best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone.

Best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone

Players should always be well versed with multiple load-outs for several weapons in the game. This gives the player an upper hand on their opponents and also helps them learn which weapons suit their playstyle the most. For the Best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone, the player needs to keep in mind the DMR 14 Class, DMR 14 Loadout, and DMR 14 attachments. Here’s what the player needs to create the Best DMR 14 loadout in Cold War:

  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Barrel: 20.8″ Task Force
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Warzone Bunker Locations

A brand new killstreak called Foresight has been added to Warzone in Season 6. This killstreak can only be activated through the bunkers. Here’s a list of Bunker locations and codes that will help the player get into these bunkers and equip the killstreak:

Bunker Locations:

  • Bunker 1: Can be found on the northern end of the Junkyard region
  • Bunker 2: This one can also be found on the northern end of the Junkyard, in the middle of the Junkyard and Boneyard.
  • Bunker 3: This bunker can be found between the military base and dam in Bloc 23
  • Bunker 4: This bunker can be located on the southern end of the Junkyard region west of the Boneyard
  • Bunker 5: The 5th bunker can be located towards the south of the military base in the Lazoff Pass region
  • Bunker 6: The 6th bunker can be found towards the east of the quarry in Bloc 18
  • Bunker 7: Head towards the northeast side of the Verdansk stadium to find the 7th bunker
  • Bunker 8: For this bunker also head towards the northeast side of the Verdansk stadium in Bloc 18
  • Bunker 9: Move towards the northeast side of the prison in the southeast corner of the map for the 9th Bunker
  • Bunker 10: The 10th Bunker can be found towards the south of the park near the edge of the map

Bunker Codes:

  • Warzone Prison shack code - 72948531
  • Warzone Farmland code - 49285163
  • South Junkyard - 97264138
  • North Junkyard - 87624851
  • Park (nuke) - 60274513
  • TV Station - 27495810

