Animal Crossing Patch Notes 1.2.1 Fix Item Duplication Glitch

Nintendo has released a minor patch update for its life simulation video game, Animal Crossing New Horizons. As reported by developers, the latest Animal Crossing 1.2.1 update focuses on addressing a number of issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience for the fans.

Animal Crossing patch notes

The latest update confirms to have patched a glitch with item duplication that was recently discovered in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Since the new update, several gamers have demonstrated how the item duplication glitch does not work anymore. The latest patch notes don't go into any more detail beyond that.

A YouTube user, Blaines, also explained that the exploits have been patched and that it wouldn’t work without any hacks. He added the patch includes a fix for the mailbox exploit, the table exploit, and anything else that existed. He also added he believes that there won’t be any clipping out of bounds either. This means that the economy for honest playing people has returned to normal.

Players should note that they will have to update Animal Crossing New Horizons to the latest version 1.2.1 to be able to play online multiplayer with their friends and get access to all the other network features after this new update. One should also be aware that local multiplayer will only work when their friends or other users are on the same version of Animal Crossing as them.

The latest copy of the Animal Crossing should be automatically available for you, meaning the game should be updated once the update is available on your system. However, if for any reason, you haven’t received the new update, you have an option to manually trigger the update by tapping the ‘+’ button on your Animal Crossing New Horizons home screen icon. Next, you need to click on ‘Software Update’, and select ‘Via the Internet’ option.

If you wish to continue exploiting the duplication glitches like several others, you may choose to avoid the update for as long as you can. However, this will prevent you from accessing other islands online.

Animal Crossing New Horizons upcoming event

Animal Crossing New Horizons is in the middle of a Stamp Rally event which recently kicked off to celebrate International Museum Day. The event began last week and is set to run through May 31. It tasks players with collecting stamps from a number of stations that are hidden across the museum. Once the Stamp Rally event ends, there will be a new Wedding Season in the game.

Image credits: Animal Crossing