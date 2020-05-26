Legends Of Runeterra Patch Notes 1.2 Bring Major Buffs And Nerfs To Champions

Riot Games has rolled out a major update for its popular free-to-play digital collectable card game, Legends of Runeterra. Developers have shared the official Legends of Runeterra patch notes 1.2, which brings the game's first balance update since its official launch last month.

The update introduces a number of changes to the game. This includes changes to the five Champion cards and 10 Follower cards, along with 3 spell cards and more. The game developers have also stated that they would continue to introduce balance changes to the game every monthly going forward.

Also Read | How To Say 'No' In Overwatch And The List Of Other Voice Lines You Can Use

Legends of Runeterra patch notes 1.2

Here’s the complete list of cards getting updated with the latest LOR patch notes:

Champions

Vladimir

Vladimir has received a massive boost to his Attack ability. The ability has been changed from damaging the enemy Nexus when he attacks to draining the enemy Nexus

Hecarim

Level one power has been bumped from 4 to 5

Level two power has been bumped from 5 to 6

Karma Level 1 and 2

Level 1 and level 2 Cost has been bumped from 5 to 6

Shen

Level 1 power has been boosted from 2 to 3

Level 2 power boosted from 3 to 4

Vi

Level one health has been reduced from 5 to 4

Level two health has been reduced from 6 to 5

Also Read | Civilization 6 Is The Next Free Title On Epic Games Store Replacing GTA 5

Followers

Boomcrew Rookie

Health has been reduced from 4 to 3

Greathorn Companion

Power has been bumped from 4 to 5

Grizzled Ranger

Power has been reduced from 4 to 3

Kindly Innkeeper

Power has been bumped from 2 to 3

Laurent Chevalier

Health has been bumped from 1 to 2

Legion Rearguard

Health has been reduced from 2 to 1

Longtooth

Health has been bumped from 1 to 2

Loyal Badgerbear

Power has been reduced from 4 to 3

Monkey Idol

Health has been bumped from 4 to 5

Slotbot

Power has been bumped from 0 to 1

Health has been bumped from 3 to 4

Also Read | How To Get Aimbot On Fortnite For PS4 And Other Gaming Consoles?

Spells

Brood Awakening

Cost has been bumped from 5 to 6

Deep Meditation

Cost has been bumped from 4 to 5

Stand Alone

Cost has been bumped from 3 to 4

New cards on Watchlist

Here's a look at the watchlist:

Unyielding Spirit

Pilfered Goods and other card stealing abilities

Karma

Ezreal

Nexus damage affects

Expeditions

There are also some major changes to the Expedition draft format. The bonus chances to see cards have been removed from from the Rising Tides expansion. All the primary archetypes in the game will have equal chances to show up in the initial champion pick. A number of archetypes have received some adjustments and will have a focus on strategies based on Demacia.

Bug fixes and more

Hotfixes since the last patch

Fixed a bug where players were getting less XP than intended while simultaneously receiving it from a number of sources.

Players who get caught in the middle of a game during a service interruption won't receive a loss anymore. In case both the players get disconnected, the game wouldn't be counted.

In French, the 'Eye of the Dragon' text will now match the function.

Vi will no longer count the Overwhelm damage duplicates and clearly shed her base buff once it has levelled up under every condition.

New fixes

Fixed a bug with players entering a different queue than the one intended.

The "This Spells Trouble +" quest will correctly reward 1500 XP.

The Bilgewater home screen background will start showing up in the regular rotation with all the other regions.

Fixed a bug with the VS screen display where the player's icon would incorrectly mirror that of an opponent.

Several level ups (Swain, Elise, Vlad) will now function as intended while using Turkish or Russian language settings.

Fixed an issue where music from an earlier board would play at the beginning of a new game.

Fixed a bug that was preventing Shellshocker and Strong-arm from displaying at the time of Expeditions picks.

Flyout description has been added to 'Ye Been Warned'.

Vi's Vault Breaker will properly link to the Vault Breaker.

A rarity gem has been removed from various non-collectable Rising Tides cards.

Chum the Waters will be played without an enemy unit in play.

The Box won't deal any extra damage to units that were played several times. It will also interact correctly with the control-changing effects like Possession.

Also Read | COD Warzone Patch Notes 1.21 Makes Balance Changes To Weapons And Special Operations

Image credits: Legends of Runeterra