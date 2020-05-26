MK11 Patch Notes: What Time Does Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Release?

The official release of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is almost here. The game will feature new story content and many interesting playable characters, among other features. The MK 11 Aftermath will be available across Play Station 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. In addition to these platforms, the game will also make it to Google Stadia.

MK 11 Aftermath release time?

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is set to release globally on digital-first on May 26. Here's when the game is expected to go live in digital stores across different locations:

Los Angeles - May 26 at 8 AM

New York - May 26 at 11 AM

Rio De Janeiro - May 26 at 12 PM

London - May 26 at 4 PM

Berlin - May 26 at 5 PM

Cape Town - 26 May at 5 PM

Moscow - May 26 at 6 PM

Tokyo - May 26 at 8 PM

Singapore - May 26 at 11 PM

Sydney - May 27 at 1 AM

For fans who are interested in grabbing a physical copy of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, it will be out in June this year. However, the physical version will only be available for people in the US. Developers have announced that more details around the exact release timing will be shared at a later date.

MK11 Aftermath patch notes

There are currently no details on the size of the new update or how extensive the patch notes could be; however, the complete list of patch notes will likely be released once the update is available. Nonetheless, here is a list of most of the items and new content available in the MK11 Aftermath expansion.

3 New Playable Characters – Available on May 26

Fujin – The God of Wind and brother of Raiden.

Sheeva – She is a four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen and is part of the ancient Shokan race.

RoboCop – RoboCop is a guest character in the game that is based on an '80s film series.

3 New character Skin Packs

Three new character skin packs are set to release over time, according to developers (the exact release timing will be announced soon).

Exclusive character skin

An exclusive “Thanks a Million” Johnny Cage character skin will be available on May 26

New content update for all users

The new content update will be available for everyone, including those who don't purchase the new MK11 Aftermath. The update will bring the following new features for every user.

New Stages – This includes the comeback of Klassic Dead Pool and the Soul Chamber arenas

Stage Fatalities – Stage Fatalities are the finishing moves that use the environment to destroy the adversaries.

Friendships – Friendships allows users to take down opponents with a hint of kindness

Image credits: Mortal Kombat