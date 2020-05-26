MK11 Patch Notes: What Time Does Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Release?

Quick links:
The official release of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is almost here. The game will feature new story content and many interesting playable characters, among other features. The MK 11 Aftermath will be available across Play Station 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. In addition to these platforms, the game will also make it to Google Stadia.
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is set to release globally on digital-first on May 26. Here's when the game is expected to go live in digital stores across different locations:
For fans who are interested in grabbing a physical copy of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, it will be out in June this year. However, the physical version will only be available for people in the US. Developers have announced that more details around the exact release timing will be shared at a later date.
There are currently no details on the size of the new update or how extensive the patch notes could be; however, the complete list of patch notes will likely be released once the update is available. Nonetheless, here is a list of most of the items and new content available in the MK11 Aftermath expansion.
The new content update will be available for everyone, including those who don't purchase the new MK11 Aftermath. The update will bring the following new features for every user.
Image credits: Mortal Kombat