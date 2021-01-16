How To Get Twitch Recap? Here's More About Your 2020 On Twitch

Twitch has now announced its official 2020 recaps and its users are certainly going crazy about it. They have been trying to ask a number of question-related to the app. Thus we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about Twitch recap 2020.

How to get Twitch Recap?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the new Twitch 2020 recap that has just been confirmed by the makers. They want to know answers to questions like how to get a Twitch recap and where to find the Twitch 2020 recap. Well, this is because the makers have given out a separate recap for all their users. But if you still have not figured out how to get a Twitch recap and where to find the Twitch 2020 recap, don’t worry. We have got you covered without a complete Twitch Guide for some of its tasks. Read more to know about Twitch 2020 recaps.

The makers of Twitch have now released their 2020 recaps and the fans are certainly loving it. These recaps have been featured on the user’s top watched channels, streamers, game categories, total channel points gained, most popular emotes, and more. All of the Twitch recaps 2020 are going to be received by the via email and will be sent out to users throughout January 15. The email from Twitch is also going to come with an option to export an image to share to social media, highlighting the recap. To help we have also listed a video uploaded by a popular streamer on Youtube that explains how to get a Twitch recap. Read more about Twitch.

More about Twitch

Twitch is a popular American video live streaming service operated by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. The application was originally released in June 2011 and since then, the users have certainly been loving it. It is also assumed that by 2015, Twitch had more than 100 million viewers per month. By 2017, Twitch was the most-watched live streaming video service for video games in the US. To be the best streaming service, Twitch had to take over YouTube Gaming.] As of February 2020, it had managed to bring in over 3 million broadcasters monthly and 15 million daily active users. Their monthly average concurrent users had also increased to around 1.4 million average concurrent users.

