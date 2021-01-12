Rust Twitch Drops: Rust Is Popular Again Thanks To The Famous Streamers Of Twitch

Twitch is an American-based video live streaming service operated by a company named Twitch Interactive, which is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. This streaming platform was originally introduced in June 2011 and mainly focuses on video game live streaming, including broadcasts of esports competitions, in addition to music broadcasts, creative content, in real life (IRL) streams. Here, you will know about how to get Rust Twitch drops and more.

Rust Twitch Drops Not in Inventory

Rust is one of the most famous Multiplayer survival game out there and has been popular for many years. But recently it became even bigger due to many popular streamers playing the game together on Twitch. This, in turn, has increased the Steam playercounts and the viewer numbers have also gone way over the roof on Twitch since the start of 2021.

It is also possible to earn some in-game Rust rewards by watching your favourite streamers play the game. This year's Twitch drops are now available for Rust and linking your Twitch and Steam accounts can give you access to some streamer skins. Earning them is possible by watching each specific streamer for a total of 4 hours before January 14. Here is a list of skins that will be included:

A Shroud hoodie

A Myth skeletal chestplate

A nice looking Jacksepticeye storage box skin

A Lilypichu jacket

A Pokiemane garage door and a lot more.

Twitch Drops Inventory

For those who have claimed the drops, it will be possible to get the rewards when they purchase Rust later on. One thing to note is that these rewards are not going to automatically appear in the Steam inventory. So it is important to link your account on the steam inventory page click the 'Check for Missing Drops' button.

It can take anywhere to around 10-15 minutes for the items to show up in your Steam inventory after you have pressed the claim button. Now in case your items are not showing up even after 30 minutes then it could be because your Steam account may not have been linked to your Twitch account when you claimed the drop.

