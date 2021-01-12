Spanish Gamer Breaks Twitch Record With Over 2 Million Viewers During Fortnite Skin Reveal

Spanish gamer David Canovas Martinez has broken all previous records for most concurrent viewers on streaming platform Twitch as he revealed his new skin in Fortnite on Monday. Martinez, who goes by the name TheGrefg, reached a record 2.4 million viewers while showcasing his skin, according to ShackNews. Martinez became only eighth content creator in the world to receive his personalised skin in Fortnite, which again is another great achievement for the Spanish gamer. Martinez's skin will be available in the Fortnite store from January 16.

Martinez broke his own record

Other streamers who previously have received a skin in Fortnite include popular content creators are Tyler Blevins (Ninja) and Kathleen Balsten (Loserfruit). Martinez broke his record of most concurrent viewers as he surpassed the 6,60,000-mark, which he had set in December 2020. Martinez had taken the title from Belvins, who had set the record of 6,16,000 viewers in March 2018. Belvins had set the record after he collaborated with rapper Drake.

Martinez earned his skin under the new 'Icon Series' launched by Epic Games to keep Fortnite relevant with new video games popping up every other day in the market. The developers chose to move beyond celebrities such as Marshmello, Travis Scott and opted to give new skins to popular gamers in order to keep the buzz around the game alive. Skin is a virtual costume or avatar that users can buy from the Epic store. Meanwhile, Martinez, during his Monday's stream, also broke another record on Twitch as he surpassed EleagueTV to register the highest peak viewers with 2.4 million watching his skin debut. EleagueTV held the record with 1 million, which the channel had set in 2018 while streaming Boston Major grand finale.

