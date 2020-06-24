How To Grow Warped Trees In Minecraft? Easy Step-by-step Solution

The fascinating world of Minecraft allows players to use their imagination and build structures and various other elements in the gameplay. The game features something called Huge Fungus that grows in the Nether. Either Crimson Fungus or Warped Fungus are the two commonly seen fungi in the game. This fungus can be used to build trees in Minecraft which described as either Crimson or Warped trees. Below is an easy step-by-step guide as to how to grow a Warped tree in Minecraft.

How to grow Warped tree in Minecraft?

Place a warped fungi

Pace blocks over it

Bone meal the fungi

The warped tree will grow disregarding any blocks above it

Note - Same instructions can be used to grow Crimson trees

Warped trees can be grown by using bone meal onto a fungus that has been placed on the matching nylium. Warped fungi can only grow into Warped Trees, similar to crimson. The huge fungi i.e trees grow even when there are blocks above them but they do not replace any solid blocks when grown. On the other hand, they do not grow if they are blocked by the world height limit. Trees can grow up to 27 blocks tall and the maximum space they can take up is 9x27x9 blocks. Different to how leaves decay when logs of a tree are removed, nether wart blocks and shroomlight in the warped trees persist even when the huge fungi are removed.

Image courtesy - Official Minecraft Gamepedia

The trunks of the huge fungi are made with either warped or crimson stems depending on the type of the forest in the game. Huge fungus trunks can either be thick or thin. A thick trunk grows up to 3x3 plus shape. Whereas, a thin trunk can grow straight up to 1x1 column. Trunks of the warped trees grow between 4 and 26 blocks tall.

Leaves grow around the trunk of the warped trees for up to 4 blocks away from the centre of the trunk. The leaves of a warped or crimson tree never grow below the trunk. While warped trees may have shroomlight generate inside them, huge crimson fungi may also have weeping vines growing on them.

