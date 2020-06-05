How To Make Crafting Table In Minecraft To Build More Complex Items?

A crafting table is one of the most important items that you should always have in your Minecraft inventory. It is also known as a workbench and gives a three-by-three grid of crafting space. Crafting tables give you the ability to create a number of complex items in the game including tools, weapons, and armour.

When you’re first starting out in Minecraft, you have a small crafting grid which is only 2x2. This limits you to crafting very simple items in the game. To unlock a larger crafting grid, you will actually need a crafting table. Once you have a crafting table in place, the inventory screen starts displaying a larger 3x3 crafting grid which can be used to craft more advanced items. So let's explore how you can build a crafting table in Minecraft.

How to make a crafting table in Minecraft?

Here are the simple steps you need to follow to make a crafting table:

Required Materials to make a Crafting Table

4 Wood Planks

4 Spruce Planks

4 Birch Planks

Open the Inventory screen and add items

Go to the crafting menu where you will see a crafting area that has a small 2x2 crafting grid. In order to build a crafting table, you will first need to place 4 wood planks in the 2x2 crafting grid. There are a variety of wood planks to choose from when building a crafting table. The options include acacia, oak, jungle, spruce, birch, and dark oak wood planks. In our example, we are using oak wood planks.

You need to click a square that contains your planks, then right-click on all the squares in the crafting grid to distribute the wooden planks among them. In this case, you don’t need to follow an exact pattern since you are starting out with a 2x2 crafting grid and the grids will be filled with the same wooden planks. A crafting table will now appear in the box to the right.

Move the item to your Inventory

Once your crafting table is ready, pick it up by clicking on it, then click a square in the bottom row of your inventory to move the item there. You should note that you will only be able to access items outside of the Inventory screen when they appear on the bottom row. It always appears at the bottom of the game screen.

Image credits: Minecraft Gamepedia