How To Drop Items In Minecraft Dungeons And Salvage Old Equipment To Earn Emeralds?

Minecraft Dungeons is the latest title from Mojang, a new spin on the classic Minecraft game. It can be played solo, but it’s far more fun and satisfying when played with your best friends. This is because there are certain levels in the dungeon crawler that have been specifically designed to be played in groups.

The game can be played in a local co-op session with your peers or you can simply host or join an online session with those on your friend list. It also allows up to four players to participate in one session, while allowing members to easily drop in and out of the games.

How to drop items in Minecraft Dungeons?

While the game can certainly be fun and exciting when played with friends, it doesn’t allow users to drop items on the floor. This means that you won’t be able to drop any of the weapons, gems, armour, or loots for your friends. The game doesn’t even allow you to steal items from each other. This is quite disappointing, considering that you will come across tons of items during your adventure. It can also be frustrating especially when a group of friends are looking to work their way through the story together. However, you do get to share consumable items amongst everyone in your party.

Can you trade items with friends in Minecraft Dungeons?

Unfortunately, Minecraft Dungeons doesn’t allow players to trade either. However, the function might come to the game sometime in the future. With new content updates and some rebalancing, it is highly likely that fans will be requesting the addition of this feature, so here's hoping that developers consider adding the ability.

How to salvage old items in Minecraft Dungeons?

As there are no ‘Drop Item’ or ‘Trade Item’ mechanisms available in the game right now, the only way you can actually scrap your growing collection of weaker and inferior gear right now is by salvaging it. So, if you wish to get rid of your old equipment in Minecraft Dungeons, here’s how you can do it.

Step 1: Go to your inventory

Step 2: Highlight the item that you wish to salvage

Step 3: Now, press the ‘X’ button on your controller or the equivalent key on your keyboard.

Once you salvage the old items, you will earn some emeralds in return.

Image credits: Xbox