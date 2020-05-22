How To Make An Iron Golem In Minecraft To Defend Against Enemies?

In Minecraft, iron golems are tough utility mobs that protect villagers and players form attacks and help them defend against an enemy. These golems can spawn inside a village naturally; however, users can also create an iron golem of their own. So, let us take a look at how you can create your own iron golem in Minecraft.

*The feature works in all Minecraft versions, including the Pocket Edition. However, you need to make sure that your game is up to date for it to work.

Also Read | How To Teleport In Minecraft To Instantly Travel To A Specific Location?

How to make an Iron Golem in Minecraft?

Step 1: Make four iron blocks

For creating a single iron block, you need to mix nine ingots on a crafting table. So, you will require a total of 36 ingots to make four iron blocks. This will give you one iron golem.

Also Read | How To Fish In Minecraft? Complete Fishing Guide From Crafting A Rod To Catching Items

Step 2: Collect a pumpkin

Pumpkins can be easily grown on a grass block with air above it, although they won't grow on tall grass or snow. The best place to find them is near the plains biomes. One pumpkin or jack-o-lantern will be required for one iron golem.

A pumpkin farm can be started with just one pumpkin and you can grow as many pumpkins as you wish. The first thing that you need to do is turn the pumpkin into four pumpkin seeds in the crafting screen. The seeds must be planted in the farmland next to the water. Make sure that you leave one empty dirt block for every seed. Your pumpkins will start growing on the blocks that are empty.

Step 3: Search for an open space

Look for an open area that is around three blocks wide and three blocks tall; however, it is best to work with a bigger space. This is because the golem will likely spawn trapped inside the space if you choose to craft it too close to the wall. You need to make sure to chop off the tall grasses or flowers in the area before getting started as these may also prevent the golem from spawning.

Also Read | How To Make Green Dye In Minecraft & What Are Its Best Uses?

Step 4: Form a T shape using the iron blocks

Now, you need to put one iron block on the ground while the remaining three should be placed in a row on top of the first one to form a 'T' shape.

Step 5: Place your pumpkin over the T

In the last step, you need to place the pumpkin or the jack-o-lantern over the middle block. Once you have done that, it will quickly transform into an iron golem.

Also Read | How To Tame A Fox In Minecraft And Get Them To Be More Loyal To You?

Image credits: Planemaster3000 | Reddit