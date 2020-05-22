How To Make A Hopper In Minecraft And Combine It With A Minecart?

In Minecraft, a hopper is one of the most important items that you can have in your inventory. It is a block that can be used as a minecart delivery system. You can also use it to create automatic furnaces and even breweries. So, let us take a look at how you can craft hopper in Minecraft.

Also Read | How To Fish In Minecraft? Complete Fishing Guide From Crafting A Rod To Catching Items

How to make a Hopper in Minecraft?

Step 1: Make the chest

You can make a chest with eight wooden planks. The wooden planks need to be placed in the crafting table area. Just leave the middle grid empty. Make sure that you use plank and not logs for this process. A log can be easily turned into four planks by placing a single plank in the crafting area.

You can skip this step if you already have a chest.

Step 2: Search for iron

Caves and underground areas are the best places to get iron ore. These look like stone and have beige flecks on them. Once you have your chest and iron, make the hopper using the recipe.

Also Read | How To Make A Dispenser In Minecraft To Store And Dispense Stackable Items?

Step 3: The crafting recipe

The next step is to create a crafting table with the help of four wooden planks. Now place the table and right-click on it to use it. You need to add the items in the crafting grid. Here's the order that needs to be followed for a 3x3 grid:

In the first row, add one Iron ingot in the first and third grid. Leave the middle grid empty

In the second row, add one Iron ingot in the first third grid. Place the Chest in the middle grid

In the third row, add one Iron ingot in the middle grid, leaving both sides empty

Once you have placed all the items in the crafting area with the correct pattern, your hopper will be ready in a few seconds and appear in the box to the right.

Also Read | How To Make An Iron Golem In Minecraft To Defend Against Enemies?

Step 4: Move your Hopper to the Inventory

When your new Hopper is ready, you need to move it to your inventory

How to combine a hopper with Minecart?

To combine a Minecart with a hopper, you need to use your newly made hopper from your inventory and place it directly above the Minecart in the crafting area. The outcome is called 'Minecart with hopper'. This item can travel like a Minecart and pick up things like a hopper. In addition, it can also move with a much faster speed than a normal minecart while passing over the powered rails.

Also Read | How To Tame A Fox In Minecraft And Get Them To Be More Loyal To You?

Image credits: Minecraft Wiki