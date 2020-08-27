How To Invite People In Minecraft? Where Is Realms Invite Link Feature? Details

With around 126 million active users, Minecraft game keeps on growing from the time of its first launch in 2011. The game developed by Mojang Studios has been gaining all this love from a lot of time. It is set in the world of a Sandbox which is the reason it is called the Sandbox video game. Due to the beauty of this Sandbox game, many people belonging to the gaming community of Minecraft have been wanting to know about how to invite people in Minecraft. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all we know about it.

How to invite people in Minecraft?

Minecraft has an interface which allows users to invite non-players in the game with an invite link. To invite people in Minecraft, you need to understand that the link you have is your own personalised link which lets developers know who shared the link and once someone download's the game using the link you shared, they automatically get added into your list, as per Minecraft Help. These invite links are custom URLs you can send another after refreshing and people would still get added to your friend's list. However, to share a link, you need to use Minecraft's Realms Invite Link feature. Many people often ask "where is Realms Invite Link feature?" So, here is a step-by-step guide on where you can find Realm Invite link feature and how to invite people in Minecraft.

Also Read | UPI transactions more than 20 times may cost you around â‚¹5; details inside

Where is Realms Invite Link feature?

To find Realm feature, open your Minecraft app.

Now, go to the Minecraft game menu, Minecraft Settings.

This is where you will find your Realm feature, click on it to open Realm window.

Also Read | NASA selects astronaut Jeanette Epps for Boeing's Starliner-1 mission with Sunita Williams

Invite people in Minecraft

At first open Minecraft on your PC, smartphone, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Now, open your Realm following the steps mentioned above.

Then, click on the 'Edit' button next to your 'Realm'.

You will be able to see the 'Members' section, click on it.

As soon as it opens, click on 'Invite' next to any people already in your Minecraft friends list.

This will open a window, click on 'Share'.

Now, copy the Realm link and share it with your friends.

Image ~ Minecraft Help

Also Read | Windows 95 turns 25, nostalgic Microsoft says "Start me up" again

Also Read | New Nintendo Switch console to roll out next year with incredible upgrades