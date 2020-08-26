NASA Selects Astronaut Jeanette Epps For Boeing's Starliner-1 Mission With Sunita Williams

NASA has confirmed that astronaut Jeanette Epps will be a part of the team who will be flying to the International Space Station in 2021. The NASA astronaut is going aboard the ISS through the Boeing's Starliner-1 mission. However, as per the recent reports from Business Insider, this is not the first time that astronaut Epps has been selected for a mission, she was a part of Russian Soyuz flight that lifted off in June 2018, but due to unknown reasons, she was removed from the crew five months before the flight.

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps makes it the second time

NASA has selected Jeanette Epps again and this time she will be going to the ISS (International Space Station) for a stay period of 6 months. As per the BI report, the mission is scheduled to be the first operational flight of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. Epps who is an aerospace engineer was selected as an astronaut by NASA in the year 2009. Since then she has remained a part of the astronaut corps.

Also Read | Amazon's New World shows 'failed to authenticate with Persona'; Here's a potential fix

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps background

According to Epps biography, she is an aerospace engineer who initially worked for Ford Motor Company as a research scientist. Later, she was a part of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as a technical intelligence officer where she worked for more than seven years. While earning her doctorate, Epps was a NASA Graduate Student Researchers Project fellow, authoring several journal and conference articles on her research. After completing graduate school, she worked in a research laboratory for more than two years, according to Nasa's official site.

Also Read | 'Black Myth: Wu Kong' trailer reveals an incredible gameplay demo; Have a look

Boeing's Starliner-1 mission

Image ~ NASA Instagram/ ISS

The Boeing's Starliner-1 mission is going to feature two more astronauts apart from Jeanette Epps. The other two selected members are Josh Cassada and veteran Sunita Williams. Sunita Williams is a popular female astronaut who has spent a total of 322 days in space on two missions. Williams, the Starliner-1 mission's commander, welcomed Epps onboard by sharing a video about it on her official Twitter handle, whereas Casada also tweeted about the same on his official account.

Also Read | Hinge App Not Working Issues Logged Out Users; It Says 'We Hear You'

Welcome to our CTS Starliner 1 crew Dr Jeanette Epps!!!! pic.twitter.com/ksVTdGFQl7 — Sunita Williams (@Astro_Suni) August 25, 2020

Also Read | Windows 95 turns 25, nostalgic Microsoft says "Start me up" again