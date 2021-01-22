How To Catch Shiny Miltank In Pokemon Go? A Thorough Step By Step Guide

The Shiny Miltank Pokemon is actually going to make Pokemon Go a lot more interesting. Why? Because the Johto event will kick start on January 26, 2021. It is definitely making a significant wave in the Pokemon Go community. In this post, we are going to look at how to catch Shiny Miltank, what is Shiny Miltank, what are shiny Miltank best move and more.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, Shiny Miltank Pokemon is a part of Johto event. This event increases the spawn rate for all the Gen 2 Pokemons and in an official statement, Niantic has announced that it’ll release the Shiny form of the Miltank for the first time. Miltank is considered to be a unique Pokemon in the entire Gen 2 group by most Pokemon players. In the coming section, we’ll have a closer look at how to catch Shiny Miltank in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Shiny Miltank in Pokemon Go?

The unique thing with the Shiny Miltank is that even after the end of Johto event, it’ll continue to remain in the game. This is great news for all those who play Pokemon Go seriously. Additionally, a handful of 100 Johto Pokemon will appear in the wild. Many players say that the sudden rush of availability of new Pokemon is a definite attempt to spice up the game.

During the Johto event, the Shiny Miltank will be a little easier to catch. There will be more Miltank encounters conducted which give you a real chance of catching a Shiny Miltank and add it to your Pokedex. Throughout the event, you’ll see a lot of Miltanks, and there will be a significant difference between a normal and a Shiny one.

Identifying a Shiny Miltank is pretty simple. First of all, it won’t look like a regular Miltank at all. Secondly, the Miltank will be in blue. Thirdly, there will be a sparkle on it. If you log into the game from January 26 to January 31, 2020, you’ll see a significant increase in spawn rate from gold and silver. Just like the other regions, the mobile title will feature a challenge based on the characters from the celebrated game as well as the special field research tasks that lead to rewards. Below, we’ve included a features list for the Johto event. Take a look!

Increase spawn rate: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Hoppip, Aipom, Sunkern, Yanma, Murkrow, Gligar, Snubbull, Slugma, Miltank.

Shiny: Miltank.

5km Eggs: Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Wooper, Tyrogue, Smoochum, and Larvitar.

Field Research: Stardust or Pokemon encounters – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Chinchou, Mareep, Sudowoodo, and Miltank.

Collection Challenge: Rewards for completing – 15 Poke Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, and an Incense.

We hope that we’ve given you a clear insight into the Johto event, the features list for the Shiny Miltank event, and how to catch the Shiny Miltank. We can’t wait to jump into the event and encounter the new Shiny Miltanks. No doubt that it is going to be exciting and don’t forget to attend!