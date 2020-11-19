How To Level Up In Demon's Souls Remake And Spend The Souls?

Demon’s Souls has been one of the most anticipated video games to arrive on the PS5 late last week. The title is a remake of the ultimate cult classic Demon's Souls which came out over 10 years ago. Developed by SIE Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games, Demon’s Souls Remake comes with an added emphasis on graphical fidelity and brings plenty of fantasy settings which includes the ability to completely hand-craft your character. However, unlike most other titles in the genre, the game actually requires you get to a certain point before you can finally level up. So, let us quickly show you how to level up in the game in this Demon's Souls walkthrough.

How to level up in Demon's Souls Remake?

Levelling up in Demon’s Souls Remake allows you to build up your overall stats. It also makes it much easier to beat a Souls title, which is certainly a major feat in the game. Levelling up simply requires you to kill your enemies and take away their souls.

However, when you are first starting out in the game, you are required to take on the first boss called Phalanx in the Boletarian Palace level. You can easily kill Demon's Souls Phalanx using fire attacks. As soon as you defeat the boss, you need to make your way to the Monumental. Once there, you just need to listen to their story and you will soon receive a message saying that the four sealed Archstones have been unlocked. Next up, you need to speak with Maiden in Black to finally unlock the level up ability.

Now that you have unlocked the ability, you will need to kill as many enemies and bosses that you can and collect their souls. Once you have collected a huge number of souls, you should simply take them to Maiden in Black to level up.

Demon's Souls was released on November 12, 2020. The video game was launched as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, meaning it won’t be coming to the Xbox Series X/S or other gaming consoles.

Image credits: PlayStation