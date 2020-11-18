PUBG Mobile India Pre-registration Process, Trailer, And Release Date

The Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile in the country as a part of its crackdown on Chinese-linked mobile apps and games along with 117 applications. Ever since the popular battle royale game was suspended, there have been numerous reports and rumours surrounding the title, with many expecting the online multiplayer game to eventually make a comeback in India. Officials at PUBG Corporation have also been very keen to bring back the mobile version of the game to India. The company also went on to break ties with its Chinese partner, Tencent Games. It now appears that the gaming company is bringing the video game back to the country, which will cater specifically to the Indian audience.

PUBG Mobile India trailer

Developers at PUBG Mobile have now revealed that they are set to bring an Indian version of the battle royale game which will be titled "PUBG Mobile India." The developers haven't provided any details on the PUBG Mobile India release date, however, they have shared a new PUBG Mobile India trailer on their YouTube channel. Here's a look:

PUBG Mobile India pre-register

Multiple online sources claim that the PUBG Mobile India pre-registration has opened up on TapTap, which is essentially a free mobile app store that allows people to download and play a bunch of mobile games. PUBG Mobile India has not provided any details on the pre-registration process, nor has it confirmed the authenticity of TapTap listing. However, if you still wish to check out the pre-registration process for PUBG Mobile India, you can do so by following these steps:

Step 1: Install TapTap app on your smartphone using the APK file.

Step 2: Log in to the app or create a new account if you don't already have one.

Step 3: Type 'PUBG Mobile India‘ in the search field and click on the game.

Step 4: Click on the 'pre-registration' option.

However, as we have mentioned earlier, PUBG Mobile India hasn't provided an official statement on the authenticity of the TapTap app. PUBG Mobile was banned in the country two months ago by the Indian Ministry of Information & Technology. However, the video game was still accessible to a number of gamers who already had the title installed on their iOS and Android-based smartphones.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile