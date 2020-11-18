Fortnite 14.60 Update Releases On November 18: Server Downtime And Patch Notes

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has certainly proved to be one of the biggest seasons in the popular battle royale game. Epic Games rolled out the Marvel-themed season almost three months ago which arrived with a multitude of superhero and supervillain characters from the Marvel universe, new Fortnite skins, POIs, and much more. While there has been plenty of major updates ever since, the gaming company is now set to release a new Fortnite 14.60 update that will help build-up for the end of the season event. The live event leading up to the season conclusion will also see the much-anticipated arrival of Galactus.

Fortnite downtime for 14.60 update

Epic Games has announced that the new Fortnite update 14.60 will be released on November 18. The company has also confirmed that the downtime will begin at approximately 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). The Fortnite game modes will not be available for the duration of this maintenance period. However, you can expect the servers to be back up within a few hours. Once the new patch is live and the Fortnite downtime has ended, you can dive back into the game. Epic Games hasn't specified the exact size of the new patch.

Fortnite 14.60 patch notes

Epic Games does not release the official patch notes, however, it is learnt that the new update will bring new matchmaking portals to the Creative Hub, the next set of XP Xtravaganza challenges, and more. It is also expected to add a countdown clock in the game which will alert fans of the end of season event.

In addition, the new Fortnite update will also address a number of issues and bugs related to Voice Chat, Team Size setting, Wild West Llama, and others. Developers have also confirmed that the new Fortnite 14.60 update will allow gamers on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / Series S to compete in tournaments.

Fortnite is currently in Chapter 2, Season 4. The battle royale game is available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / Series S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms.

Image credits: Epic Games